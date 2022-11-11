Microsoft Flight Simulator Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary With a Free Update

Flight Simulator is Microsoft’s longest-running franchise, and it just turned 40. To celebrate this achievement, Xbox has released a special 40th Anniversary Edition that is packed with new features, out of which some haven’t been seen in one of their games since 2006.
Seven new historical aircraft have also made their way inside the game, like the 1903 Wright Flyer, the 1915 Curtiss JN-4 Jenny, the 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis, the 1935 Douglas DC-3, the 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose, the 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, and the largest seaplane and wooden aircraft ever built, 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules “Spruce Goose.” Four classic airports have been added as well, like Chicago’s Meigs Field, which is sort of a traditional appearance in the series.
Aside from the historical airplanes like the “Spruce Goose,” the list also consists of the true-to-life Airbus A310-300 airliner, two helicopters along with 14 heliports, two gliders with 15 glider airports, and 24 classic missions you might be familiar with if you’ve played one of their flight sim titles in the past. The choppers and gliders are the ones that haven't been featured in the games since 2006.
According to their blog post, all of this comes completely free if you already own the game. If not, you can grab the Anniversary Edition on the previous and current generations of Xbox and on PC through their Game Pass app or Steam. Also, if you have access to their cloud platform, you can even play it on your phone. Although I don’t recommend games meant for PC and consoles on a six-inch screen in a parking lot or a lobby at the doctor’s office.
After its original launch in 2020, the famous video game series managed to sell more than one million copies in just one month. We don’t have any word on the sales figures for 2022, but I expect the tech giant will share more with us when it hits the five million mark.
Aside from the historical airplanes like the “Spruce Goose,” the list also consists of the true-to-life Airbus A310-300 airliner, two helicopters along with 14 heliports, two gliders with 15 glider airports, and 24 classic missions you might be familiar with if you’ve played one of their flight sim titles in the past. The choppers and gliders are the ones that haven't been featured in the games since 2006.
According to their blog post, all of this comes completely free if you already own the game. If not, you can grab the Anniversary Edition on the previous and current generations of Xbox and on PC through their Game Pass app or Steam. Also, if you have access to their cloud platform, you can even play it on your phone. Although I don’t recommend games meant for PC and consoles on a six-inch screen in a parking lot or a lobby at the doctor’s office.
After its original launch in 2020, the famous video game series managed to sell more than one million copies in just one month. We don’t have any word on the sales figures for 2022, but I expect the tech giant will share more with us when it hits the five million mark.