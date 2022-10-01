Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Next Local Legend Is the Cessna 195 Businessliner

More on this:

1 Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets Sim Update 10 Before the Next Major World Update

2 Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Famous Flyer III Is One of the Great Classics of Aviation

3 Microsoft Flight Simulator Releases New Local Legends Aircraft, the Beechcraft Model 18

4 Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update IX: Italy and Malta Now Available for Free

5 Microsoft Flight Simulator Finally Gets Its First Local Legends Plane, the Junkers JU-52