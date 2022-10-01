Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Next Local Legend Is the Cessna 195 Businessliner

Microsoft Flight Simulator recently received World Update XI: Canada, and along with it comes yet another Local Legend, the Cessna 195 Businessliner. The latest aircraft in the Local Legends series of planes is manufactured by Carenado and features a single engine.
This is part of small family of two consisting of the 190 and the 195. As the name suggests, the latter was specifically designed for the business market and has seating for five, including the pilot. The last Cessna plane powered by a radial engine developed by the company is also the first composed of all-aluminum construction.
The first Cessna 195 took flight in 1945 and was introduced shortly after in 1947. The aircraft is known for being reliable and efficient, so the United States Army decided to adopt it based on its reputation. The Businessliner was produced by Cessna from 1947 to 1954, but many still fly to this day. In fact, they’re highly sought after due to their rugged build, solid performance and look.
Specs-wise, the Cessna 195 measures 27 feet, 4 inches in length, stands 7 feet, 2 inches high, and has a wingspan of 36 feet, 2 inches. The plane has a standard empennage and a fixed traditional undercarriage.
Under the hood, the 195 is equipped with a 7-cylinder, air-cooled Jacobs R-755B-2 radial piston engine that produces up to 275 horsepower and swings a Hamilton Standard 2-blade constant-speed propeller. When at cruising speeds of 170 mph to 178 mph, the Cessna 195 has a range of 633 miles, and endurance of four hours, a ceiling of 18,300 feet above sea level, and climbs at 1,135 feet per minute.
The 195 Businessliner comes to Microsoft Flight Simulator with ten liveries: eight classic and an Xbox and an Aviator’s Club. All ten are bundled with the aircraft, which can be purchased via the Microsoft Flight Simulator’s in-game marketplace for $20.
