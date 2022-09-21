Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets Sim Update 10 Before the Next Major World Update

With World Update 11 just around the corner, now’s a good time to come back to Microsoft Flight Simulator after a pretty hot summer. But before we get to visit Canada aboard our favorite planes, Asobo has a nice surprise for those playing Microsoft Flight Simulator: Sim Update 10 is now available for download.
Both PC and Xbox players can download Sim Update 10, but many of the improvements released this week are exclusively available on the PC and are related to DirectX. There’s a huge list of changes coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator with Sim Update 10, including Nvidia DLSS as an upscaling and anti-aliasing option, and many DX12 improvements to increase the game’s stability, performance and memory usage.
Another under-the-hood improvement involves a new cloud layer system that will offer more vertical precision at low altitudes to better reflect the various cloud altitudes and thickness close to the ground. Also, Microsoft Flight Simulator can now add secondary windows on the left and right sides of their main window, allowing them to enlarge the field of view. This new feature is specifically useful for those who play on more than one monitor.
Of course, the update brings some much-needed fixes as well. For example, the update should fix several systems related to bush trip activities such as save system improvements, overall progression system improvements and more. More importantly, several crashes have been fixed across the title, and a performance drop when more than 4 World update photogrammetry packages are installed.
Many planes have had their bugs fixed, including the weather radar rendering issues on Xbox and a problem that prevented the audio panel from emitting the morse code of Nav frequencies. There’s a bucketload of other bug fixes and improvements included in Sim Update 10, so make sure to check out the patch notes for the full rundown.
In related news, Microsoft Flight Simulator’s next big content update should arrive next week. World Update 11: Canada is set for release on September 28, alongside Local Legend 7, so be ready to fly above new regions.
