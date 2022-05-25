autoevolution
Valve Kicks Off Steam Racing Fest With Loads of Great Deals on Dozens of Games

25 May 2022, 15:53 UTC ·
It’s not often that Valve is running sales on racing games, but the next few weeks will be pretty “tough” for all gamers regardless of what genre they favor. Apart from the current Steam Racing Fest, Valve is already preparing for the Steam Next Fest, the biggest showcase of demos for the year. Not to mention that multiple publishers are expected to offer huge discounts on their catalog of games as we enter June.
That being said, if you exclusively play racing games, the Steam Racing Fest has great deals on some of the best games in the genre. Although many of the games on sale are pretty old, there are some titles that have been released less than a year ago and the discounts are pretty good. Here is a list of some of the most important racing games on discount during the Steam Racing Fest sale:

  • Art of Rally - $16.24 ($25)
  • Assetto Corsa - $4 ($20)
  • Automobilista 2 - $20 ($40)
  • The Crew 2 - $10 ($50)
  • Dirt 4 - $4.49 ($15)
  • Dirt 5 - $18 ($60)
  • Dirt Rally - $4.49 ($20)
  • Dirt Rally 2.0 - $6 ($20)
  • Drift 21 - $12 ($30)
  • Forza Horizon 4 - $19.79 ($60)
  • GRID Legends - $30 ($60)
  • Grip - $4.49 ($30)
  • Horizon Chase Turbo - $5 ($20)
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed - $25 ($50)
  • MotoGP 22 - $30 ($50)
  • NASCAR Heat 5 - $4.49 ($15)
  • Need for Speed - $7.49 ($30)
  • Need for Speed Heat (Deluxe Edition) - $14 ($70)
  • Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $7.49 ($30)
  • Need for Speed Most Wanted - $5 ($20)
  • Need for Speed Payback (Deluxe Edition) - $9 ($30)
  • Need for Speed Rivals Complete Edition - $5 ($20)
  • Ride 4 - $12.49 ($50)
  • Sonic All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection - $5 ($20)
  • Split Second - $6 ($20)
  • Team Sonic Racing - $10 ($40)
  • Wreckfest - $12 ($30)

The Steam Racing Fest sale is in full swing and will end on May 30 at 10 am Pacific. Besides the deals above, players are also getting demos for various racing games and the opportunity to test their knowledge in the Trivia Grand Prix, which will earn them Steam cup badges.
