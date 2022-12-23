Epic Games Store Has Some Legendary Racing Games Deals for Christmas

Let's start with the Holiday Coupon, which is the first thing you need to get before you check out anything at all. Before you can claim it from the Epic Store, you need to be signed in to your account. The coupon icon should be on the first page, under the main Discover tab, in a small column to the right. Then click on More Details, scroll down a bit, press Claim, and your gold (just like the coupon).
With this Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-like ticket, you get a 25% discount on anything that costs $14.99 or above. You can apply it to your purchase, even if you have more than one game in your shopping basket. If you're not on the U.S. storefront, don't worry, this applies locally everywhere else as well, but the currency changes.
Now for the really good news. According to the store, every time you purchase something individually or combined for $14.99 or more, you get another coupon. This is indeed the gift that keeps on giving you might have heard about from ye old Christmas tales, while you were growing up.
To go directly to the Racing Games tab, you need to be on the main page again and click on Browse, right next to the Discover tab you were just in. Afterward, under Popular Genres, click the left or right arrows until you see Racing Games, and voila.
Need for Speed Unbound at $69.99. While it might be tempting to get it at 25% off and hit the streets of Lakeshore, I'd advise against it. You're much better off subscribing to EA Play Pro for a month on PC for $15. Just play the game in its entirety from there, along with basically every other EA game ever made.
However, if you're a fan of driving at high speeds through sand storms, then maybe Dakar Rally Racing is the one for you, especially if you've played the more "generic" racing games we all know and love. It's currently 30% off at a reasonable $27.99.
Next up we have The Crew Standard Edition at 75% off, priced at just $7.49, but also The Crew 2 (same edition) at $9.99. As far as the first game goes, stay away from it. As to what concerns the second one, you can play it alongside everything else Ubisoft has made, on their subscription-based platform, Uplay+. Aside from other games, you also get tons of other benefits from the subscription.
Hot Wheels Unleashed is $14.99, and if you're a "Honey, I shrunk the kids" fan, you might want to look at some trailers and reviews for this one. It could be right up your alley. If you end up liking it, just know that on Steam's Winter Sale, it's 12.49 dollars. If you get it there, you could save an entire dollar and fifty-one cents! Now that's a Christmas bargain.
special, is that it was inspired by the pixelated 2D games from the '80s and '90s.
It tries to recapture the classic arcade vibe, but it runs at a modern 4K resolution with an entire slew of graphical bells and whistles. You can even play it split-screen with up to four players, just like in the olden, or better put, golden days, of the NES and SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) era.
From the famous WRC series, you'll find WRC Generations at $33.99 from $39.99, WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship at $22.49 from $49.99, WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship at $5.99, and WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship at $11.99. The last two are both discounted from $29.99.
Ladies and gentlemen, with WRC Generations, we kind of have a bitter-sweet situation on our hands. Because this is the last iteration of the game that will ever be made by Kylotonn and published by Nacon. The license went over to EA and the next one will be made by Criterion Games, the developers behind Burnout Paradise and of course, Need for Speed Unbound.
This is where my list ends for today, but not where the deals stop. There are many more games from other genres as well. You'll find a whole bag of titles you might have missed this year. If you haven't checked it out so far, you'd want to hurry up, because the deals will expire on January 5, 2023, at 11 AM ET. The coupons also expire on the same day, but at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.
This is where my list ends for today, but not where the deals stop. There are many more games from other genres as well. You'll find a whole bag of titles you might have missed this year. If you haven't checked it out so far, you'd want to hurry up, because the deals will expire on January 5, 2023, at 11 AM ET. The coupons also expire on the same day, but at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.