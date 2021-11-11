4 Flexible, 3D-Printed Flight Simulator Joystick for Xbox Makes You Feel Like a Real Pilot

3 Microsoft Flight Simulator Players Getting New Controllers from Honeycomb and Thrustmaster

More on this:

Thrustmaster’s TCA Yoke Boeing Edition for Microsoft Flight Simulator Goes on Preorder

Officially unveiled back in September during Flight Sim Expo 2021, Thrustmaster’s TCA Yoke Boeing Edition for Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available for preorder. Before you get too excited though, it’s worth noting that you’ll have to wait until the end of the year or Q1 2022 to get your hands on one. 6 photos



The TCA Yoke Boeing Edition aims to replicate the pendular kinematic movements associated with authentic Boeing flight controls, and these specific models have been validated by real-life pilots, Thrustmaster claims.



Thrustmaster announced that the new flight controller would be available in three variants: TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, TCA Yoke Boeing Edition, and TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition. Below are the suggested retail prices of the new flight controller, along with their availability date:Suggested retail prices

TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition — £449.99 / $499.99 / €499.99

TCA Yoke Boeing Edition — £349.99 / $399.99 / €399.99

TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition — £129.99 / $149.99 / €149.99 Preorder dates

TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition — November 9, 2021 — Worldwide

TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition — November 9, 2021 — Worldwide

TCA Yoke Boeing Edition — February 10, 2022 — Worldwide Commercial availability dates

TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition — December 23, 2021 — Worldwide

TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition — December 23, 2021 — Worldwide

TCA Yoke Boeing Edition — March 10, 2022 — Worldwide

Keep in mind that the Thrustmaster Pack Boeing Edition includes both the Pendular Yoke and the Throttle Quadrant System, but they can also be purchased individually for a slightly higher price.



Of course, all three Boeing-licensed products for Xbox and PC will work with other flight sim games, not just



As the name suggests, the controller is fully licensed by Boeing , but also by Xbox since this will only work with PC and Xbox games. Inspired by the Boeing 787, which is already available to fly in Microsoft Flight Simulator, the new flight controller promises to revolutionize the way the flight sim hardware works.The TCA Yoke Boeing Edition aims to replicate the pendular kinematic movements associated with authentic Boeing flight controls, and these specific models have been validated by real-life pilots, Thrustmaster claims.Thrustmaster announced that the new flight controller would be available in three variants: TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, TCA Yoke Boeing Edition, and TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition. Below are the suggested retail prices of the new flight controller, along with their availability date:Keep in mind that the Thrustmaster Pack Boeing Edition includes both the Pendular Yoke and the Throttle Quadrant System, but they can also be purchased individually for a slightly higher price.Of course, all three Boeing-licensed products for Xbox and PC will work with other flight sim games, not just Microsoft Flight Simulator