The Original FlatOut From 2004 Is Just $1.49 on Epic Store and It’s a Nostalgic Blast

The FlatOut series is both loved and hated by racing fans due to the controversy surrounding the quality of some of the titles. Started back in 2004 with the original FlatOut, the franchise received a few more games and spin-offs that bring the total of FlatOut titles to no less than eight.
Some of you might not even know that a game called FlatOut: Head On came out on PlayStation Portable (PSP) back in 2008, a platform that’s been buried by Sony back in 2014. Not to mention that a mobile game, FlatOut Stuntman, was exclusively launched on iOS nine years ago.
That said, it seems there’s widespread agreement that FlatOut 2 is the best in the series, while FlatOut 3: Chaos & Destruction remains the worst, even after the not-so-stellar debut of FlatOut 4: Total Insanity back in 2017. That puts the original game somewhere in the middle, but that shouldn’t prevent anyone who didn’t play it yet from taking it for a spin.
Speaking of which, Epic Games Store is running a sale on a bunch of old and new games, and the first two FlatOut titles cost less than a coffee even when bundled together. If you haven’t played anything from the series and you’re a fan of demolition derby racing games, FlatOut and FlatOut 2 are a very good place to start.
Getting the original FlatOut will only cost you $1.5, but we strongly recommend adding the FlatOut 2 into the mix too, for just $2 more. Keep in mind that these deals will only remain live until December 19, and they’re only available through the Epic Games Store.
And while we’re at it, here are some other demolition derby racing games that you might like: Wreckfest, Burnout 3: Takedown, Dirt: Showdown, Destruction Derby 2, Crossout, and Destruction Allstars.
