Vehicular Action Game Crossout Mobile Turns the Post-Apocalyptic World into a Battlefield

Crossout, the popular free-to-play vehicular game developed by Targem Games, is getting a mobile adaptation. To make it clear that this is the mobile version of the title, the studio decided to go with the name Crossout Mobile.
Crossout Mobile has been around for some time, but it’s only available in a few countries like Poland, Russia, and the UK. However, that’s about to change, as publisher Gaijin Entertainment announced the game will expand to more than 50 countries next month.
First, it will launch on Android on February 3, and then iOS players will get it one week later, on February 10. More importantly, Crossout Mobile will be released in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand.
Along with the release date, publisher Gaijin Entertainment revealed that a massive update will be rolled out in February, which will include new maps, vehicle parts, and other content. Those who’d like to play the game can already pre-register on Android to get an early adopter bonus.
According to developers, Crossout Mobile is not a port of the original game but rather a new action game designed from scratch. It’s meant to bring some of the most beloved features of the popular Crossout online game, such as the gameplay and the world, to mobile devices.
In Crossout Mobile, players can craft their own unique vehicles from a plethora of available parts and do battle under the flag of one of the five factions included in the game. Each armored vehicle can be fitted with machine guns, shotguns, or even exotic items. Moreover, the game features futuristic devices like the railgun or a tesla-gun that scorches enemies.
Maps are typically designed so that they can accommodate PvP battles for 6v6 players. Players can use up to 40 parts in a single vehicle, which should be more than enough to create some crazy designs. Be careful how you protect the vital parts of your vehicle, though, since each can be individually destroyed in combat, so you can easily be disarmed or immobilized by players with good sharpshooting skills.
Although the game will be available for free, it does feature a Battle Pass, which promises to offer players great rewards for each new level achieved. Also, in-game purchases are a thing too.
