Vehicular Combat Racer Wreckfest Coming to Mobile

Wreckfest is already available on the almost all important platforms, but it’s missing mobile. However, that’s about to change, as developer Bugbear Entertainment announced Wreckfest will be coming to Android and iOS devices.
After the recent Nintendo Switch port made by THQ Nordic, the mobile port will be handled by HandyGames. No release date has been revealed yet, but we do know it’s going to come out “soon” on both major mobile platforms, Android and iOS. Unfortunately, we don’t know how much it will cost or whether it will be offered for free with some sort of monetization system to support it, but we’ll probably find out more when the launch date will be announced.
The vehicular combat racer seen as the spiritual successor to classics like FlatOut, Destruction Derby, and Street Rod, Wreckfest has been quite successful on PC and consoles. The game has been part of the PlayStation Plus offering many months ago, and it’s now playable for free if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, so chances are that many fans of the genre have already played it.
For those who’d rather play on mobile or further extend their entertainment hours by playing on the move as well, the mobile port comes right on time. Featuring amazing cars, meaningful customization, challenges modes, and multiplayer, Wreckfest will surely make you feel the need, the need for speed.
Preparing for a demolition derby is quite an experience, as you can customize your vehicles with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors, and much more. At the same time, you must set your car up for a race with engine performance parts such as air filters, camshafts, fuel systems, and more.
Wreckfest does feel like one of the best combat vehicular motorsport games out there, but you don’t have to take our word for it. Wait for the mobile game to come out later this year, or pick it up for free on Game Pass.
