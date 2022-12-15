Seat Ramps Up Production in Spain, Five New e-Component Projects in the Making

The demand for electrified vehicles is growing globally, and manufacturers must adapt their businesses to keep up with the trends and comply with new regulations. Seat has a wide variety of ICE and hybrid cars, as well as the all-electric Cupra Born and to-be-released Cupra UrbanRebel. The company announced it's ramping up production of new Small BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) components at the El Prat, Spain factory.

