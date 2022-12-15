Seat Ramps Up Production in Spain, Five New e-Component Projects in the Making

The demand for electrified vehicles is growing globally, and manufacturers must adapt their businesses to keep up with the trends and comply with new regulations. Seat has a wide variety of ICE and hybrid cars, as well as the all-electric Cupra Born and to-be-released Cupra UrbanRebel. The company announced it's ramping up production of new Small BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) components at the El Prat, Spain factory.
Seat is committed to finding solutions and maintaining jobs as it transitions to electromobility. Five new projects are introduced to make the components needed for Small BEVs. Production is set to start in 2025.
Seat Components is a member company of the Volkswagen Group, and it manufactures gearboxes for Seat, Volkswagen, Skoda, and Audi. It's one of the brand's three production centers. Around 900 employees work in production at Seat Components on two manual gearboxes, the M200 and MQ281, both designed for combustion engine cars.
The El Prat factory will be reconverted toward the production of five new components: differential, battery E-Box, pivot bearing, KMM (a battery cooling module), and aluminum for the engine of the EV. The plant received the Industrial Excellence Award in 2016 for its productivity and quality, and Seat is keen on using the highly-skilled workforce to shift toward electrification. Millions of euros will be invested in the factory to accomplish their ambitious goals.
Seat's Vice-President for Production and Logistics, Markus Haupt, said, "The award of new components reaffirms the commitment of SEAT S.A. and the Volkswagen Group to employment stability and the search for alternatives that ensure the future of SEAT Components, as part of the transformation process in which all the Group's component plants are immersed. The collaboration of the workers and their union representatives is key to the success of this process."
It's the next step in Seat's goal of turning Spain into a European hub for electric mobility. It also seeks to grow into a benchmark for the automotive and industrial sectors.
