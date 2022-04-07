Custom-Made “Flatout Titan” Was Once a Stock Ducati XDiavel S, Looks Absolutely Brutal

Given just how much tarmac-scorching power the donor has at its disposal, we’d say that name couldn’t possibly be more appropriate.
If you’re well versed in custom motorcycle lore, then you’ve probably drooled over Rough Crafts’ bespoke showstoppers on multiple occasions. Winston Yeh and his crew have a signature style that defines the entirety of their portfolio, yet each and every build is given a unique personality of its own.
The beast we’re about to inspect was aptly nicknamed “Flatout Titan,” and it is based on a 2016 model from Ducati’s brutal XDiavel S lineup. To kick things off, the Taiwanese moto architects deleted the bike’s upper bodywork in its entirety, but they’ve retained the standard belly pan, fenders, and radiator shroud.
Next, Winston’s specialists set out to radically alter the XDiavel’s posture with a custom subframe and tailor-made shock mounts. At the opposite end, we’re greeted by AEM Factory triple clamps, which grasp a premium pair of inverted forks from Marzocchi’s range. The donor’s original footgear was replaced with BST-developed carbon fiber hoops that sport Pirelli’s sticky Diablo Rosso II tires.
Following the installation of higher-spec front brake calipers supplied by Beringer, RC’s bright minds proceeded to manufacture some new (and very sexy) garments for the Flatout Titan. Up north, the creature wears a flat tracker-style fairing with built-in LED lighting strips, while its rear end flaunts bespoke upholstery and a handmade tail section that looks the part.
In between the aforementioned items, you’ll spot our favorite piece of custom bodywork worn by this machine, namely a ravishing fuel tank adorned with classy Rough Crafts emblems. The Duc’s flanks sports aftermarket timing belt covers and CNC-machined Rizoma foot pegs, which are complemented by an Accel handlebar in the cockpit area.
This module carries Beringer control levers, rubber grips, and bar-end Motogadget blinkers, but there’s not a single mirror in sight. Lastly, the OEM exhaust system was removed in order to make way for a Banai Racing two-into-two alternative. The bike also received a top-shelf inhaler from Sprint Filter, and its overalls have been painted in a tasteful mixture of gloss- and matte-black surfaces.
The beast we’re about to inspect was aptly nicknamed “Flatout Titan,” and it is based on a 2016 model from Ducati’s brutal XDiavel S lineup. To kick things off, the Taiwanese moto architects deleted the bike’s upper bodywork in its entirety, but they’ve retained the standard belly pan, fenders, and radiator shroud.
Next, Winston’s specialists set out to radically alter the XDiavel’s posture with a custom subframe and tailor-made shock mounts. At the opposite end, we’re greeted by AEM Factory triple clamps, which grasp a premium pair of inverted forks from Marzocchi’s range. The donor’s original footgear was replaced with BST-developed carbon fiber hoops that sport Pirelli’s sticky Diablo Rosso II tires.
Following the installation of higher-spec front brake calipers supplied by Beringer, RC’s bright minds proceeded to manufacture some new (and very sexy) garments for the Flatout Titan. Up north, the creature wears a flat tracker-style fairing with built-in LED lighting strips, while its rear end flaunts bespoke upholstery and a handmade tail section that looks the part.
In between the aforementioned items, you’ll spot our favorite piece of custom bodywork worn by this machine, namely a ravishing fuel tank adorned with classy Rough Crafts emblems. The Duc’s flanks sports aftermarket timing belt covers and CNC-machined Rizoma foot pegs, which are complemented by an Accel handlebar in the cockpit area.
This module carries Beringer control levers, rubber grips, and bar-end Motogadget blinkers, but there’s not a single mirror in sight. Lastly, the OEM exhaust system was removed in order to make way for a Banai Racing two-into-two alternative. The bike also received a top-shelf inhaler from Sprint Filter, and its overalls have been painted in a tasteful mixture of gloss- and matte-black surfaces.