Secret Santa Returns to Forza Horizon 5, New Reward Cars Dropping in December

Secret Santa will be a major part of the celebrations only this time expect even more nice surprises. The folks at Playground Games revealed that this year’s Secret Santa will offer players improved rewards, as the feature was tweaked and adjusted based on the players’ feedback from last year.
Basically, you’ll have an easier time unlocking top-tier cars. The new and improved Secret Santa special Horizon Holidays event will be available until January 5, so players will have plenty of time to collect the cars they want. During the Horizon Holidays event, players can send gifts through the Forzathon Shop using the Gift Drop feature.
Keep in mind that you can only gift one car from the Forzathon Shop per week, which is why you should be using the Gift Drop feature if you want to gift more. Playground Games has prepared some rewards for the community depending on the amount of gifts sent during the event. The progression bar includes two unmissable rewards, but there are a couple of more that will be immediately set out to players to redeem via the in-game Message Center, once the community reaches the points threshold.
More importantly, Snowman collectibles will be up for grabs throughout Mexico as well, but make sure to search carefully since some have been hidden at Player Houses. If you manage to find them, you’ll be able to complete the weekly Photo Challenges and reap the rewards.
The holiday-themed Festival Playlist will include special events specifically tailored for the season. Some of the clothing items from last year return this month for those who missed them. Here is everything you can unlock throughout the Horizon Holidays:Clothing Items
Forza Horizon 5, here are some of them and when you can add them to your garage:
After Horizon Holidays ends on January 5, a new FORDzathon event will begin. A Festival Playlist focusing on Ford events and rewards, as well as two new to Forza MG cars and three Renault cars returning to Forza:
That’s about all we know so far about the upcoming FORDzathon event, but Playground Games promised to share more details about the cars above and the way to unlock them on January 5, 2023. Until then, celebrate the festive season in Forza Horizon 5 by playing the new Festival Playlist series beginning on December 8.
The holiday-themed Festival Playlist will include special events specifically tailored for the season. Some of the clothing items from last year return this month for those who missed them. Here is everything you can unlock throughout the Horizon Holidays:Clothing Items
- Snowman Outfit
- Sad Snowperson Head
- Happy Snowperson Head
- Gingerbread Outfit
- Santa Outfit
- Elf Outfit
- Elf Hat
- Holiday Sweater
- Santa Hat
- Red Nose
- Reindeer Antlers
- Jingle Bells
- Sleigh Bells
- Merry Christmas
- HoHoHo
- Deck the Halls
- 2020 Lamborghini Sián Roadster (unlock requirements remain a mystery for now)
- 2022 CUPRA UrbanRebel Racing Concept (distributed for free)
- 1971 AMC Javelin AMX (available from December 8-15 for 20 points)
- 1958 Plymouth Fury (available from December 15-22 for 20 points)
- 2013 Cadillac XTS Limousine (available from December 22-29 for 20 points)
- 1970 AMC Rebel 'The Machine' (available from December 29 – January 5 for 20 points)
- 2020 MG #20 MG6 XPower
- 2021 MG MG6 XPower
- 2010 Renault Clio R.S.
- 2016 Renault Clio R.S. 16 Concept
- 2010 Renault Megane RS 250
