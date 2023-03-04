Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure Map Simply Looks... Breathtaking

The Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure expansion is almost upon us, but that doesn't mean developer Playground Games can't still toy with our emotions. The new addition is supposed to launch on March 29, and while most of the features have been revealed, the digital 'car whisperers' from the studio didn't share much about the new map at first. But now, the graphical tapestry has been fleshed out before our very eyes, and it simply looks stunning.

16 photos Photo: Xbox