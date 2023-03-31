Custom-Built Kawasaki W650 Goldy Is Scrambled Simplicity From Australia

It’s slightly raw and somewhat rough around the edges, but those traits are a part of what gives it so much character.
Jeremy Tagand of Deus Ex Machina isn’t the sort of guy to ever do things by halves – a fact made clear by the custom motorcycles we’ve seen him build. He’s the commander-in-chief over at Deus’ Australian outfit, and that alone ought to give you a clear idea of his remarkable bike-modding skills.
Dubbed Goldy, the stylish scrambler we’ll be looking at today is one of Jeremy’s latest endeavors, first presented on Deus Ex Machina’s website back in January 2023. Not much is known about the creature’s background or the client who it was built for, but what we can tell you is that a bone-stock Kawasaki W650 acted as the basis for this commission.
Calling Sir Tagand’s makeover extensive would be a bit of an understatement, as there’s very little OEM equipment left here aside from the engine, forks, and main framework. Once the W650 had been dismantled, Jeremy sent the entirety of its bodywork to the parts bin and proceeded to fabricate a bespoke outfit from scratch.
The centerpiece is a snazzy fuel tank made of aluminum, whose underside features an arch following the engine’s contour seamlessly. Behind the new tank, one may find a scrambler-style bench seat upholstered in black leather, and this unit is supported by a modified subframe that tightens up the rear-end geometry. Moreover, there are custom-made triangular side covers attached on the flanks.
Jeremy also installed stainless-steel front and rear fenders to keep road debris at bay, while the bike’s original shocks were swapped with higher-spec Ikon parts sporting progressive springs. Goldy crawls on a beefy set of Scorpion Rally knobbies from Pirelli’s range, which are entrusted to provide ample grip both on and off the tarmac.
Take a look at the Kawi’s updated cockpit area, and you’ll a myriad of top-shelf aftermarket accessories. These items include a Velona speedo supplied by Daytona, Rizoma bar-end mirrors, and groovy black rubber grips. Of course, there’s nothing too crazy to be seen here, but the fresh hardware does a wonderful job at keeping the cockpit ultra-clean.
A little further ahead, Deus’ mastermind made use of custom brackets to fit a state-of-the-art LED headlight from Highsider. The fork-mounted turn signals come courtesy of Purpose Built Moto, as do the unobtrusive dual-function lighting modules found at the opposite end. Now, Jeremy didn’t leave the specimen’s powertrain untouched, either.
In order to give the airflow a healthy boost, he fitted premium DNA air filters and a two-into-one SC-Project exhaust system made of stainless-steel. Lastly, things such as Goldy’s fenders, wheels, and frame were wrapped in a layer of satin-black powder coating, while its handmade fuel tank and twin-cylinder mill have been left unpainted for contrast. The only bit of color on this machine comes from its yellow shock springs.
