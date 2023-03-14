All-Carbon Fiber, Exposed McLaren Senna Shows Everything, and Then Some

In between the latest renderings of a McLaren SUV based on the newest whispers of the rumor mill or some corner-office head honcho implying that sedans and CUVs will make good business even for the exotic Brits, let us all remember what Bruce McLaren was all about – speed and as much motorsport as possible.
As such, the genius New Zealand-born racing car driver, designer, engineer, and inventor founded the Formula One team bearing his name, which is one of the most successful endeavors in the sport to date, solely behind the Italians at Ferrari. To achieve glory, the McLaren F1 team surrounded itself with other genius folks, and chief among them was – back during the late 1980s and early 1990s – also Ayrton Senna da Silva. The triple-world champion Brazilian racing car driver had some epic battles with a certain Frenchman (Alain Prost) and would remain a legend even after moving on to Williams.
Thus, is it surprising how McLaren Automotive topped the Ultimate series not just with the F1, P1 (which just celebrated its tenth anniversary, yay), Solus GT, Elva, and Speedtail, but also with a Senna? The latter is a limited-production mid-engine sports car that has been in production since 2018 with some bonkers specifications – including GTR, LM, and GTR LM versions. But even the ‘normal’ Senna, which is motivated by the 789-hp 4.0-liter M840TR twin-turbocharged V8 to rock any track and give proper tribute to the one-and-only Ayrton Senna, can easily blow away anyone’s mind after seeing it just for a couple of seconds.
So, how about checking it out with delivery miles and fully dressed entirely in exposed carbon fiber?! That could certainly unsettle some people, even if we are talking about the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who are typically used to Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, and Ferraris, among other exotics. Of course, they have another YouTube vlog episode out, and we are certainly going to be talking about the stunning McLaren that was just bought by Moe Shalizi, who is Marshmello’s manager, among many other musical industry-related stuff.
Interestingly, Moses and Sarkis, our hosts for this particular episode, entered a quick argument if they would rather choose the McLaren Senna, which is a traditional ICE-powered supercar, or the Ferrari SF90, which is of the plug-in hybrid variety. With a combined 986 ponies on tap, it is also more powerful, although the guys were not really discussing which has the best zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint, but rather which could pose as their ‘daily driver.’ Not the Senna, that is for sure, considering the body-hugging seats, although it would probably win the stand-out-in-any-crowd battle thanks to the exposed carbon fiber attire. So, which is your hypothetical pick of the two?
