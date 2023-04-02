This 2012 Lexus LFA Is Ready To Bless Your Ears With V10 Symphony

I dare you to find a road car that sounds better than the Lexus LFA. This car is the result of what happens when one of the world's largest luxury car manufacturers sets out to build their very first supercar, and boy, it is amazing.
Back in the ‘80s, Lexus was born from Toyota, as a luxury division to take on the likes of Acura and Infiniti. The first prototype that came out of the brand-new company was the Flagship 1, or F1 - not associated in any way, shape, or form with the racing series. The F1 was created with no budget or time constraints, thus giving birth to a well-engineered, reliable, and luxurious car, which you may know nowadays as the LS.
What followed was a variety of coupes, SUVs, convertibles, and sedans that had the same philosophy behind them. So why is this relevant to the LFA? Well, the LFA played the same role as the LS - creating a halo car that puts the brand on the map and inspires all the other models in the lineup.
The first LFA was completed in 2003, but it took another two years to unveil a prototype to the public, and another two years later, the second concept car was revealed. Finally, in 2009, the car was bestowed upon us.
First of all, behind the Absolutely Red paint job of this particular LFA lies a lot, and I mean a lot, of carbon fiber. The chassis, the body panels, the hood, and even the steering wheel were made from the space-age material, and that was in a time when only a handful of cars were using it. But that was a curse in disguise because it delayed development by four more years, as the chassis was originally made from aluminum.
Staying on the topic of the body, it is sculpted to be as aerodynamically efficient as possible. The door mirrors are molded in such a way that they direct air to a pair of rear scoops. Out back, you get a wing that rises when you hit 50 mph (80 kph) - Lexus, just like with the F1 project, spared no expense in their quest to create the ideal supercar.
Complementing the insane body is a set of wheels that are just as special - what did you expect? They are made by BBS and measure 20 inches. They are also wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber. Remove them, and they’ll reveal something pretty good - a set of Lexus-branded Brembo calipers finished in red and placed over carbon-ceramic disks all the way around.
Now, it’s time to move on to the interior - and I promise, we’ll get to the engine in a minute. Upon sitting in the bucket seats, you’ll find a lot of carbon fiber, leather, and Alcantara. If you are lucky enough to drive one, you will be holding on to a carbon fiber steering wheel. Behind it, there is a digital speedometer - which is digital, because a normal, analog one couldn’t keep up with how fast the engine revs from idle to redline.
Speaking of the engine, it’s time we get to this work of art. The LFA is powered by a 4.8-liter (293 ci) V10 - a V10, which is smaller than a V8, lighter than a V6, and churns out 553 hp (560 ps), with a fuel cut-off set at a mind-blowing 9,500 rpm.
While we’re on the topic of the LFA’s 1LR-GUE engine, we should take a look at what makes it sound so divine. The entire engine package itself was co-engineered with Yamaha. The engine was treated just like an instrument, with special pipes directing the heavenly noise into the cabin. Contributing to the V10 orchestra is a dual-stage titanium muffler and a surge tank under the hood, for all of that induction noise goodness - and it’s all analog, pure, raw engine acoustics.
So, why did the LFA fail? By the time the LFA hit the streets, more than a decade of development passed. In that amount of time, a lot of flagship fast cars were released, like the GTR, the Murcielago, or the ‘Vette ZR1, stealing the spotlight from the LFA. And so much time passed that Lexus couldn’t go back to update some things that were obsolete, like the single-clutch six-speed transmission.
But the LFA changed the way Lexus built their cars, just like the LS before it. And nowadays, people have started to appreciate it, so much in fact, that this particular one is currently sitting at 675,000 dollars at auction in Blaine, Washington. It only has 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) on the odo. It comes with a clean Carfax and a clean Arizona title, as well as a plaque, numbering it 173 out of the 500 units built.
