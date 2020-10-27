Oceanix, the Floating Utopian City That Would Save Coastal Communities

4 Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette With 1,021 RWHP Runs the Quarter-Mile in 9.95 Seconds

More on this:

The C8 Corvette With BBS CI-R Wheels Is a Head-Turning Combo

The eighth generation of the Corvette is an important vehicle for General Motors, and the same can be said about the aftermarket. Just about everyone and their dog is rushing to bring something fresh to the mid-engine sports car, and BBS has joined that club with 19- and 20-inch lightweight wheels available in a total of four finishes. 12 photos



The CI-Rs are sold under the German company’s Performance Line. Thanks to flow forming, these wheels “deliver very high levels of performance at a cost that is much lower than a forged wheel.” Still, it would be a stretch to call these babies cheap.



For the front axle, the most affordable version will set you back $650 multiplied by two. As for the rear end of the midship ‘Vette, prepare as many as $955 per corner.



“The CI-R represents the unmistakable culmination of our successful Performance Line program and follows a growing trend with its concave styling,” said BBS USA. “The CI-R captivates not only visually with Y-spokes, but is also equipped with a technical finesse that comes from the BBS Motorsport racing division.” Regarding the latter claim,



If you prefer to go OEM, the golden bowtie will gladly sell you three optional wheel sets at $995 and $1,495, respectively. These come in the guise of five-spoke Carbon Flash aluminum wheels and a five-trident design finished in Sterling Silver or Spectra Gray.



What you would pick for you mid-engine Corvette between the factory-supplied wheels and the CI-Rs detailed by



CI-R is how this model is called, and it comes in two sizes for the coupe and convertible. These are 19 by 9.0 inches for the front axle and 20 by 11.5 inches for the rear end. Platinum and Satin Black are the standard finishes while BBS also offers Bronze and Ceramic Polish if you really want to stand out in the crowd.The CI-Rs are sold under the German company’s Performance Line. Thanks to flow forming, these wheels “deliver very high levels of performance at a cost that is much lower than a forged wheel.” Still, it would be a stretch to call these babies cheap.For the front axle, the most affordable version will set you back $650 multiplied by two. As for the rear end of the midship ‘Vette, prepare as many as $955 per corner.“The CI-R represents the unmistakable culmination of our successful Performance Line program and follows a growing trend with its concave styling,” said BBS USA. “The CI-R captivates not only visually with Y-spokes, but is also equipped with a technical finesse that comes from the BBS Motorsport racing division.” Regarding the latter claim, the C8.R racing car also features BBS wheels.If you prefer to go OEM, the golden bowtie will gladly sell you three optional wheel sets at $995 and $1,495, respectively. These come in the guise of five-spoke Carbon Flash aluminum wheels and a five-trident design finished in Sterling Silver or Spectra Gray.What you would pick for you mid-engine Corvette between the factory-supplied wheels and the CI-Rs detailed by BBS in the following video?