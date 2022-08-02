Fuzzy Lexus LS400 Ripped So Hard at Hoonigan Burnyard Tire Crackles Could Be Heard After

It’s not every day you come across a car with a fabric exterior. Unless, of course, it’s a 1984 Ford Econoline ‘Dog Van’ from Dumb and Dumber (1994). On a recent episode, Hoonigan featured a 1999 Lexus LS400 with a distinct fuzzy, cheetah print front end and a ton of power out of a swapped 1UZ engine.

11 photos