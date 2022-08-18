Supercar Blondie Gets a Sneak Peek of Lexus LFA Successor, Gives Exclusive Exterior Tour

Not many people get the exclusive chance to have a sneak peek of a revolutionary car. But if you command the power of more than 9 million subscribers, love cars, and review them as a career – car manufacturers can’t help knocking at your door. Well, Alexandra Mary Darvall, known as Supercar Blondie, recently got the chance to have the first look at the Lexus LFA Successor – The Lexus Electrified Sport Concept.
The automotive world is itching to know more about the ‘Electrified Lexus LFA’ concept. While it was featured at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier in the year, not much has been revealed about it.
Fortunately, the LFA successor takes center stage on Thursday at the Monterey Car Week. Kevin Hunter, CALTY Design Research President, will re-introduce the concept car and the automaker’s projection of its advanced technology for the future.
“This here is so special it does not even have a name. It’s just been brought from Japan. The future of Lexus,” Supercar Blondie says.
The LFA concept isn’t gulfs apart in design from its predecessor. As Supercar Blondie notes, it still harbors recognizable features from the previous model – but with a more futuristic approach.
It comes with center-lock wheels, 20-inches at the front and 21-inch at the back. Even though the front design is reminiscent of the predecessor, it takes a different approach at the rear with a sloping design.
“The design of this car needs to be a little bit different to the LFA because this is fully electric, so a lot of it needs to be designed around the aerodynamics, like how far this car can go in one charge,” she explains.
Like most supercars going electric, LFA engineers and designers obviously have to outgrow what supercars are famous for – throaty exhaust sounds and raucous gas-guzzling engines. As tiny as this problem might sound, the LFA needs not to be another Tesla.
According to the boss of the premium marque, the future electric Lexus *might* come with something much better. A stimulated manual transmission. The concept car will also be an attention grabber in regards to figures.
Based on previous claims, the future electrified LFA should get around 800 horsepower (811 ps) and will be capable of doing 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in the low two-second range. The electric range is 435 miles (700 km).
