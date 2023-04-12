Lexus UX Hybrid Crossover Enters 2024 Model Year Pretty Much Unchanged From 2023

The UX came to be as the Lexus-branded sibling of the C-HR, a crossover that's no longer sold in the United States of America. The 'Yota was discontinued over abysmally poor sales and the introduction of the more spacious Corolla Cross. The UX may follow suit not long now based on the press release attached below.
Have a wild guess about what's new for the 2024 model year Lexus UX? Instead of more standard features, an upgraded powertrain, or new exterior colors, the luxury-oriented crossover gets an optional power rear door with a kick sensor across the board. Optional across the board, that is, which is disappointing by all accounts.
It appears that Lexus can't be bothered with the UX. This hypothesis is backed up by the 2022 sales volume in the US market, where the UX sold 10,237 units. Of those, 6,884 units were specified with the hybrid powertrain.
Lexus discontinued non-hybrid trims for the 2023 model year, leaving the 2024 model to soldier on exclusively as the UX 250h. The subcompact crossover is available in all-electric guise in other markets, including Japan.
Going on sale this coming spring, the 2024 Lexus UX 250h combines a 2.0-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine with two electric motor generators for a total system output of 181 horsepower. A hybrid transaxle, front-wheel drive, and optional all-wheel drive also need to be mentioned, along with the Lexus Interface touchscreen infotainment system introduced by the 2023 model.
Every trim level is rocking Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, a suite including Road Sign Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. The list of standard driver assistance features goes on with the likes of Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection and Low-light Pedestrian Detection, Daytime Bicyclist Detection, and Intelligent High Beams. The most affordable specification is $36,490 sans the $1,150 destination fee, whereas the UX 250h AWD F Sport Handling tops the lineup with an MSRP of $43,320.
All variants boast Active Cornering Assist, a system that applies a little braking force in the inside wheels in a corner to suppress understeer. The F SPORT Handling sweetens the deal with Active Variable Suspension for sharper handling, improved ride comfort, and aluminum for the footrest, pedals, and scuff plate.
Despite its subcompact dimensions, the UX 250h offers no fewer than five USB ports. The front occupants are presented with two Type-C ports in the lower instrument panel and a Type-A port inside the center console. 8-way power adjustable front seats and adjustable lumbar support for the driver are standard, whereas the Premium specification flaunts heated and ventilated front seats.
Based on the TNGA-C platform of the Prius, the hybrid-only UX is the most affordable new Lexus in this part of the world. Even the compact NX is more affordable than the brand's entry-level sedan, at $40,205 compared to $40,985 for the most basic configuration of the IS.
It appears that Lexus can't be bothered with the UX. This hypothesis is backed up by the 2022 sales volume in the US market, where the UX sold 10,237 units. Of those, 6,884 units were specified with the hybrid powertrain.
Lexus discontinued non-hybrid trims for the 2023 model year, leaving the 2024 model to soldier on exclusively as the UX 250h. The subcompact crossover is available in all-electric guise in other markets, including Japan.
Going on sale this coming spring, the 2024 Lexus UX 250h combines a 2.0-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine with two electric motor generators for a total system output of 181 horsepower. A hybrid transaxle, front-wheel drive, and optional all-wheel drive also need to be mentioned, along with the Lexus Interface touchscreen infotainment system introduced by the 2023 model.
Every trim level is rocking Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, a suite including Road Sign Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. The list of standard driver assistance features goes on with the likes of Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection and Low-light Pedestrian Detection, Daytime Bicyclist Detection, and Intelligent High Beams. The most affordable specification is $36,490 sans the $1,150 destination fee, whereas the UX 250h AWD F Sport Handling tops the lineup with an MSRP of $43,320.
All variants boast Active Cornering Assist, a system that applies a little braking force in the inside wheels in a corner to suppress understeer. The F SPORT Handling sweetens the deal with Active Variable Suspension for sharper handling, improved ride comfort, and aluminum for the footrest, pedals, and scuff plate.
Despite its subcompact dimensions, the UX 250h offers no fewer than five USB ports. The front occupants are presented with two Type-C ports in the lower instrument panel and a Type-A port inside the center console. 8-way power adjustable front seats and adjustable lumbar support for the driver are standard, whereas the Premium specification flaunts heated and ventilated front seats.
Based on the TNGA-C platform of the Prius, the hybrid-only UX is the most affordable new Lexus in this part of the world. Even the compact NX is more affordable than the brand's entry-level sedan, at $40,205 compared to $40,985 for the most basic configuration of the IS.