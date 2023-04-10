Japanese Tuner Takes On the Lexus LS, Should've Stayed Put

Lexus may have fallen behind some of its rivals, which have brand-new luxury sedans in their lineups, but the LS is still an interesting proposal. Sitting at the top of the brand’s sedan family, above the IS and ES, the fifth generation is a little over five years old, and it received a mid-cycle refresh in 2020.
The pictured one, however, is part of the pre-facelifted iteration, and it recently made its way to social media courtesy of Wald International for obvious reasons. This is one of the latest projects signed by the Japanese tuner, and even though the modifications are rather simple, they have made the car a bit too flashy if you ask us.
Wald hasn’t touched the ginormous spindle grille at all, which is flanked by the Z-shaped headlights, and hosts the corporate logo in the middle. The same goes for the entire front bumper, but there is a new chin spoiler with side blades, and this is the only novelty here. A similar treatment was applied to the side skirts that are more muscular. At the rear, the Japanese company’s flagship sedan has a new bumper attachment, complete with a fresh diffuser that is on the slightly sportier side. Enhancing the aesthetics, as far as the tuner is concerned anyway, is the lip spoiler on the trunk lid.
Those multi-spoke alloys, with their intricate design, fill the arches much better than the stock ones, as they are bigger. Made by Wald International themselves, the wheels measure 21 inches in diameter, and they are called the Genuine Line F001. The tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun recommends wrapping them in 245/35 tires, and instead of the Lexus center caps, they can add their own. These wheels are not on the exclusive side of the market, as they already equip several other vehicles, including the Toyota Alphard, a quick look on their official website reveals.
An air suspension with adjustable ride height rounds off the makeover, as the interior has remained untouched, by the looks of it, and so has the engine. This Lexus LS is in the ‘500’ configuration. This means that it packs a 3.5-liter V6 with twin-turbocharging. The stock engine puts out 415 horsepower without any outside intervention, and the torque is rated at 442 pound-feet (600 Nm). The original spec sheet of the pre-facelifted Lexus LS reveals that the sprint time, from zero to 60 mph (0-97 kph), is a 4.5-second affair with rear-wheel drive. For the facelift, they gave the mill new pistons and updated the wastegate. The numbers remain unchanged, and those interested in the car can also order it with an optional all-wheel drive system, with a Torsen limited-slip differential.
