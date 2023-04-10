The $75 Million Baton Rouge Is Pure Indulgence at Sea, Made for Fun

Is it possible to dream of a future where all luxury yachts are green? Some might believe that it is, while many more are skeptical. Despite today’s fascinating concepts and interesting eco-friendly approaches to yacht propulsion, the industry is still dominated by enormous private vessels that are focus on lavish comfort above all else. One of these self-indulgent floating mansions that are made for pure pleasure, is named Baton Rouge.

25 photos Photo: Fraser Yachts