The $75 Million Baton Rouge Is Pure Indulgence at Sea, Made for Fun

Is it possible to dream of a future where all luxury yachts are green? Some might believe that it is, while many more are skeptical. Despite today’s fascinating concepts and interesting eco-friendly approaches to yacht propulsion, the industry is still dominated by enormous private vessels that are focus on lavish comfort above all else. One of these self-indulgent floating mansions that are made for pure pleasure, is named Baton Rouge.
On a global scale, Dutch shipbuilders are the indisputable kings of superyacht building. The most innovative, technologically-advanced, spectacular superyachts come from these shipyards with such a rich history. But even though competition is fierce, smaller and younger shipyards are also trying to make their way in the world of luxury yachts.
Icon Yachts is also based in the Netherlands, but it’s not one of those century-old, venerable builders. It’s been around for only two decades, but has won a solid reputation. It claims to be one of the first yards in the world to have received the ISO 9001certification for quality management in yacht construction, and one of the first in the Netherlands to also be certified to ISO 14001 for environmental standards, in 2021.
Icon focuses mainly on complex, large-scale refit and conversion projects. Perhaps its most famous achievement is Ragnar, the spectacular, 224-foot (68 meters) superyacht that was initially an ice-breaking supply vessel, named Sanaborg. Converted in 2017, Ragnar is one of the stunning luxury explorers today, owned by a Russian mining mogul.
Baton Rouge is already 13 years old, but it looks like it just came back from its maiden journey. It was launched in 2010, as Project Florida, and was only refitted once, in 2016. Its most impressive feature is the monster volume of 1,432 GT. This 205-footer (62.5 meters) claims to boast some of the most generous spaces for a yacht this size.
It’s generous enough to accommodate 12 guests across seven staterooms, with a large crew of 18 catering to their needs. That’s because Baton Rouge is a successful charter yacht, and a very expensive one. Despite the fact that it’s been around for a while, and that it didn’t come from one of the world’s top builders, this elegant floating mansion asks for €420,000 (nearly $460,000) per week.
The price is justified by Baton Rouge’s lavish layout and up-to-date amenities. It can be indeed compared to a sprawling mansion, and even the interiors were designed to mimic those of an old-school beach house. Guests have no less than six decks to explore, all beautifully-designed by the legendary Tim Heywood, while the comfy yet luxurious atmosphere onboard is owed to the genius of Redman Whiteley Dixon (RWD).
Without a pool to take additional space, the sun deck is dedicated entirely to sun worshiping. It’s so big that all the guests onboard can enjoy sun bathing at the same time, and they have two options – the circular sun pad at the front, or the comfy sun loungers aft. At sunset, this deck turns into a party stage, fitted with lights and a premium sound system.
The upper deck is all about relaxation. There’s an elegant salon with a bespoke games table, waiting for guests after they’ve had enough sun. Outside, there’s a gorgeous observation lounge with panoramic views. Imagine ending the day with a cognac inside this observation lounge, while enjoying a book from the salon’s old-fashioned library. It’s like each deck is a miniature world, creating a unique experience.
Like a true luxury toy, Baton Rouge offers special attention to the owner. The master suite, located on the main deck, unfolds over 100 square meters (1,076 square feet). This is big enough to include not just one, but two private offices, plus a dressing room. Even the bathroom is majestic, boasting both a rainfall shower and a bathtub made of blue marble.
The Baton Rouge can theoretically travel quite far, thanks to a 6,000-nautical mile (11,112 km) range, but it usually sticks to a few locations in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, gently cruising at 13 knots (14.9 mph/24 kph).
Surprisingly, this opulent superyacht has had the same owner for over ten years. It’s allegedly owned by the French millionaire Martin Bouygues. He apparently tried to sell it a long time ago, when the yacht was worth ten-million-dollars more, but is still in his hands today. Perhaps, over the years, it truly became a home at sea.
Ragnar was joined by only a handful of new superyachts, that were built from scratch at the same Dutch shipyard. Icon, Party Girl, and Baton Rouge are the most well-known, and they all have something in common. They’re the typical millionaire’s luxury toys, or party yachts. Don’t look for surprising technical features or amazing performance – these pleasure craft are all about fun and ultimate comfort.
The luxurious layout includes a huge, custom jacuzzi with a swim jetstream system (for fitness) that’s located not on the sun deck, but on the bridge deck. This is a great spot for sun lounging or for working out in open air, and the bridge aft is also perfect for an al-fresco breakfast, with stunning views.
The VIP suites also get beautiful views, because they’re placed on the upper deck. The rest of the cabins, all doubles, sit on the lower deck.
