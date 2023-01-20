Rapper Fabolous Goes Back to Posing With His Favorite Car, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Not many regular people would think to stop of striking a pose in a gas station after filling up their cars. But celebrities do that often, and rapper Fabolous is among them, especially when he’s driving his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Rapper Fabolous’ lifestyle is nothing short of extravagant. With an estimated net worth of $8 million, he knows just how to treat himself. And his most recent adventures included cars, yachts, and even private jets.
The rapper started the new year on board the Victorious, the yacht Diddy chartered for his lavish holiday, celebrating with other artists like Lil Baby or French Montana. After that, he moved on to yet another yacht, the Kismet, for more parties while in St. Barts.
On the way home, Fabolous flew in a private jet that looked strikingly like Diddy’s, with the same matte black exterior. Of course, he didn’t miss the opportunity to match his outfit with it and take several pictures before boarding.
But now that the holidays are far behind, he’s getting back to his regular activities and his cars. And he naturally went for his favorite again, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, sharing two separate sets of pictures on social media in the last few days.
The rapper, who usually loves matching his cars to create better aesthetics, didn't wear black or white for the new pictures like the exterior of his SUV, but he was back to posing in gas stations, as he often does.
Over the years, rapper Fabolous, whose real name is John David Jackson, has shared pictures of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with different exteriors. It's possible he owns more than one or he gives it a makeover from time to time. At the moment, the luxury SUV comes with a black and white exterior, which is the result of his collaboration with Illmatic Wraps. Fab also revealed that he has a special nickname for it, "Rubi Rose." While the SUV is hardly rose at the moment, the nickname does maintain the same RR initials.
Prior to the black-and-white wrap, the SUV came with a silver exterior with yellow accents and the rapper also shared pictures of a fully black one. And there are a lot of reasons why Fabolous loves this one so much.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan serves as the only SUV in the British luxury car manufacturer’s lineup, comes with an imposing exterior, and it’s also powerful. The manufacturer placed its 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood and paired it with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) to all wheels.
Equipped with lots of luxury features, the SUV is not built just for the people in the backseat, because it can give quite a thrill to the one sitting behind the wheel. It needs just 5.2 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero, despite its heavy frame, and can reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). And since Fabolous is usually driving the SUV often, we can see why he has a particular liking for this one.
