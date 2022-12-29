Rapper Fabolous' New Outfit Matches His Cars Now

Rapper Fabolous loves showing off his cars on social media and usually uses any opportunity to match with them. And now it’s even easier because now they have a black and white exterior.
Rapper Fabolous, whose real name is John David Jackson, loves flaunting his wealth on social media, be it his expensive holidays, lavish dinners, or his powerful cars. But we'll just focus on the latter, because he also puts quite a lot of effort to show them off in original ways. And he's often wearing outfits that match the exterior of his rides. And it looks like part of the cars in his fleet now match each other, too.
In a new post created by Illmatic Wraps, Fabolous wears a black and white outfit similar to the exterior of his SUVs, or the “Snow Mobiles," which are actually a Ford Bronco, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Range Rover.
The Cullinan seems to be one of his favorite rides, and he's often driving it. The luxury behemoth has a white body with a black top and hood, while the glasshouse is also in a dark shade. And Fab has a name for it, "Rubi Rose." Fabolous' Cullinan came with a silver exterior and yellow accents, although it's unclear if this is the SUV that got a makeover. Since he's such a fan of this luxury model, it could be that he owns more than just one, although the Cullinan has a price tag of over $300,000.
The other two cars, the Ford Bronco and the Range Rover are Fabolous' most recent additions, both purchased this year.
He bought the Bronco in May and named it "OJ." Because of it, the Ford Bronco was also part of his costume for Halloween this year, where he went as, you guessed it, OJ Simpson. And it was quite accurate, given that OJ also had a white Ford Bronco, but a 1993 XLT version. Meanwhile, Fabolous opted for the Badlands version. When he got it, it was already white, but it's unclear whether it also received a wrap from Illmatic Wraps recently.
And the last one is a Range Rover called "Ricky Rubio," maintaining the same RR initials for the nickname as he did for the Cullinan. It looks like the rapper purchased this vehicle from New Age Autosport, a detailing shop from Miami, Florida, which introduced the ride in November on social media. The SUV comes with a two-tone black and white exterior and black, custom aftermarket wheels from Forgiato.
In September this year, Fabolous revealed he had purchased a 2023 Range Rover in black, but we can't tell for sure whether this is the one he now calls Ricky Rubio. And while we’re there, we’re also wondering why he’d call a black and white car “Rubio” which translates to “Blonde” in Spanish or “Rose” for the Cullinan.
But either way, Fabolous won’t need colorful outfits to match his rides, because they are now all elegant and perfect for winter.
In a new post created by Illmatic Wraps, Fabolous wears a black and white outfit similar to the exterior of his SUVs, or the “Snow Mobiles," which are actually a Ford Bronco, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Range Rover.
The Cullinan seems to be one of his favorite rides, and he's often driving it. The luxury behemoth has a white body with a black top and hood, while the glasshouse is also in a dark shade. And Fab has a name for it, "Rubi Rose." Fabolous' Cullinan came with a silver exterior and yellow accents, although it's unclear if this is the SUV that got a makeover. Since he's such a fan of this luxury model, it could be that he owns more than just one, although the Cullinan has a price tag of over $300,000.
The other two cars, the Ford Bronco and the Range Rover are Fabolous' most recent additions, both purchased this year.
He bought the Bronco in May and named it "OJ." Because of it, the Ford Bronco was also part of his costume for Halloween this year, where he went as, you guessed it, OJ Simpson. And it was quite accurate, given that OJ also had a white Ford Bronco, but a 1993 XLT version. Meanwhile, Fabolous opted for the Badlands version. When he got it, it was already white, but it's unclear whether it also received a wrap from Illmatic Wraps recently.
And the last one is a Range Rover called "Ricky Rubio," maintaining the same RR initials for the nickname as he did for the Cullinan. It looks like the rapper purchased this vehicle from New Age Autosport, a detailing shop from Miami, Florida, which introduced the ride in November on social media. The SUV comes with a two-tone black and white exterior and black, custom aftermarket wheels from Forgiato.
In September this year, Fabolous revealed he had purchased a 2023 Range Rover in black, but we can't tell for sure whether this is the one he now calls Ricky Rubio. And while we’re there, we’re also wondering why he’d call a black and white car “Rubio” which translates to “Blonde” in Spanish or “Rose” for the Cullinan.
But either way, Fabolous won’t need colorful outfits to match his rides, because they are now all elegant and perfect for winter.