Rapper Fabolous Says When Life Gives You Lemons, "Hop on a Lemon Lime Jet”

Rapper Fabolous has just shared some wisdom about dealing with difficult situations. Although it may only apply to a certain group of people, the rapper shares that, when life gives you lemons, hop on a plane.
In a video uploaded on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 27, rapper Fabolous wanted everyone to know that he doesn't care about bad times, and this is his secret: "When life serves you lemons, grab a lemonade to go & hop on a lemon lime jet."
Well, while that might not apply to the average Joe, it surely works out for Fabolous. The rapper, whose real name is John David Jackson, prides himself on an $8 million net worth, and his lifestyle is worthy of his stage name, as he shows off expensive clothes, trips, and cars.
And the rapper, who recently celebrated his birthday in Costa Rica, is enjoying flying in private aircraft from one place to another. The “lemon lime jet” he refers to in his recent post online is a Bombardier Challenger 601-3R, which is a twin-engine business jet. It's powered by two turbofan General Electric CF34-1A engines, which take it to a cruise speed of 531 mph (854 kph) and a range of 4,000 nautical miles (4,603 mi / 7,408 km).
It has enough space for 12 passengers and two crew members, with a lot of entertainment on board including WiFi, DVDs, extra-wide high-definition screens, and more.
Fabolous also posted a video of himself getting out of a black SUV as he headed toward the aircraft and gave us a short look at the luxurious interior, which features light beige leather seats.
The rapper doesn’t own a private jet yet. But he charteri one whenever he feels like it. Or, you know, when life gives him lemons.
