Rapper Fabolous Partied Like a King on $167 Million Kismet Megayacht in St. Barts

Another day, another opportunity for rapper Fabolous to show off his lavish lifestyle. And he did just that, as he gave a glimpse of how he partied like a king on the $167 million megayacht Kismet while in St. Barts.
The year began in St. Barts for a lot of celebrities and rapper Fabolous was among them. The artist attended the New Year’s Eve party on Diddy's chartered yacht, Victorious, which comes with a rental price tag of around $1 million per week, plus expenses. He partied there with Diddy and other high-profile names.
But that wasn’t the only yacht Fab was on while in St. Barts. Because he also attended another huge party on a different vessel, the Kismet. According to a new set of pictures and videos posted on his social media account, Fabolous attended a party billionaire CEO of Fanatics Michael Rubin threw on the megayacht at the beginning of the year.
Kismet is a 312 ft 4 in (95.2 m) ship, built by Lurssen in 2014. It currently belongs to Pakistani-American self-made billionaire Shahid Khan, with the Moran Yacht & Ship chartering business being in charge of its management. But the vessel is listed with Moran Yachts with the asking price of €169 million (or about $181,633 million at today's exchange rate).
Award-winning designer Espen Oeino oversaw its exterior, with Reymond Langton Design working on the interiors. The five-deck vessel has enough space for up to 12 guests in seven staterooms, with room for 28 crew members.
It has a steel hull, features zero-speed anchor stabilizers for the utmost comfort on board, and can reach a top speed of over 17 knots (20 mph / 31 kph).
As you might imagine, it offers countless entertainment options. There's not just one, but two helipads on board, both converting into entertainment areas when in need, a private master deck with a jacuzzi, a gym, a spa, a swimming pool, a barbecue, and even a retractable fireplace that can turn into a coffee table.
The huge bash included other celebrities besides Fabolous, like Diddy, Meek Mill, Quavo, Lil Baby, Corey Gamble, and more.
And as if this expensive vessel needs more profile names, in mid-2018, Beyonce and Jay-Z chartered it during their vacation to Italy, and it also appeared in Michael Bay’s Netflix 2019 film 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds.
And while a party on Kismet might be an unachievable dream for most people, Fabolous is more than used to luxurious things. He has a net worth of around $8 million, which he uses to enjoy the best life possible, with exclusive vacations in exotic places, expensive dinners, and luxurious cars. And while he couldn’t find a way to match the extravagant Lurssen vessel the way he does with his rides, it was just the type of luxury Fabolous likes.
But that wasn’t the only yacht Fab was on while in St. Barts. Because he also attended another huge party on a different vessel, the Kismet. According to a new set of pictures and videos posted on his social media account, Fabolous attended a party billionaire CEO of Fanatics Michael Rubin threw on the megayacht at the beginning of the year.
Kismet is a 312 ft 4 in (95.2 m) ship, built by Lurssen in 2014. It currently belongs to Pakistani-American self-made billionaire Shahid Khan, with the Moran Yacht & Ship chartering business being in charge of its management. But the vessel is listed with Moran Yachts with the asking price of €169 million (or about $181,633 million at today's exchange rate).
Award-winning designer Espen Oeino oversaw its exterior, with Reymond Langton Design working on the interiors. The five-deck vessel has enough space for up to 12 guests in seven staterooms, with room for 28 crew members.
It has a steel hull, features zero-speed anchor stabilizers for the utmost comfort on board, and can reach a top speed of over 17 knots (20 mph / 31 kph).
As you might imagine, it offers countless entertainment options. There's not just one, but two helipads on board, both converting into entertainment areas when in need, a private master deck with a jacuzzi, a gym, a spa, a swimming pool, a barbecue, and even a retractable fireplace that can turn into a coffee table.
The huge bash included other celebrities besides Fabolous, like Diddy, Meek Mill, Quavo, Lil Baby, Corey Gamble, and more.
And as if this expensive vessel needs more profile names, in mid-2018, Beyonce and Jay-Z chartered it during their vacation to Italy, and it also appeared in Michael Bay’s Netflix 2019 film 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds.
And while a party on Kismet might be an unachievable dream for most people, Fabolous is more than used to luxurious things. He has a net worth of around $8 million, which he uses to enjoy the best life possible, with exclusive vacations in exotic places, expensive dinners, and luxurious cars. And while he couldn’t find a way to match the extravagant Lurssen vessel the way he does with his rides, it was just the type of luxury Fabolous likes.