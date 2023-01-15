Rapper Fabolous’ Latest Flex Is Matching a Matte Black Private Jet Similar to Diddy’s

If you want to see how the rich and famous spend their wealth you need to look no further than Fabolous’ social media account. Because the rapper lives up to his stage name, and his latest flex was matching a matte black private jet that looks just like Diddy’s.
With a stage name like Fabolous and an Instagram handle of @myfabolouslife, John David Jackson truly delivers. Because his lifestyle is nothing short of fabulous, including expensive cars, exotic holidays, and flights in private jets.
His most recent post on social media shows him wearing a black outfit outside a matte black private jet that looks just like Diddy’s. The rapper wrote on top of one of the pictures shared on his Instagram Stories, “I flew in on Jet Blue, I flew out on Jet Black."
Although the “Into You” rapper didn’t share a look at the registration number on the airplane, it seems to be a Gulfstream G550 similar to the one Diddy owns, which is also matte black. And the idea of Fabolous borrowing Diddy’s jet isn’t far-fetched at all. Although he didn’t share when the flight was, at the beginning of the year, the two rappers partied together in St. Barts, a top-spot Caribbean Island for the end of the year for the rich and famous. Fabolous celebrated New Year’s Eve alongside other rappers on Diddy’s chartered yacht, the Victorious.
And since Fabolous has been reminiscing about his successful holiday in St Barts for the past few days, he might as well included a look at the private jet that drove him back home. Which, in this case, could be Diddy’s.
With a flair for matching his vehicles, he wore a black Chrome Hearts St Barths hoodie that matched the jet’s black exterior paint job and black pants. He also shared a video of the views outside the window during the flight and landing, but he didn’t share a look at the interior. If it is Diddy’s jet, the cabin boasts beige leather seats, white ceilings, and walnut wood accents.
As for the specs, the Gulfstream G 550 is an ultra-long-range jet, and it has two Rolls-Royce BR 710-C4-11 engines powering it, which are good enough for a top cruising speed of 640 mph (1,030 kph) and a range of 6,500 nautical miles (7,480 or 12,038 km).
The airplane can seat up to 16 passengers during the day and offers enough sleeping places for six passengers at nighttime. Which comes in handy for Diddy's big family of seven children. Which means Fabolous was more than comfortable during the trip.
At the moment, rapper Fabolous does not own a jet himself, but he has been flying in private airplanes whenever he needs to. It looks like owning a jet is not a priority at the moment, as one of his main passions seems to be cars. But he does charter some of the best airplanes out there.
