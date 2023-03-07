Wine Cellars and a Fireplace Turn This Yacht Into a Grandiose Floating Mansion

During the recent pandemic, it became more obvious than ever why luxury yachts can truly be considered the perfect “home away from home.” While some folks might prefer the thrills and challenges of being the captain of their own sailing boat, most of us would gladly delight in the luxuries of a top-notch motor yacht with all the bells and whistles, while pampered by a qualified crew. Perhaps not forever, but surely for an extended, indulging vacation.
Americans love their boats. So much so, that boating (plus fishing) is ahead of any other recreational activity, including the highly-popular RVing, in terms of economic contribution. At least, this is what data from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showed last year, and things probably haven’t changed that much.
Around 100 million Americans go boating every year (that’s huge!) and their preferred toys seem to be the ones that are easy to carry behind a vehicle, to waterways nearby. Statistics show that most of the boats bought and used by folks in the U.S. are under 26 feet (8 meters) and almost all of these are built in America.
Things look different when we turn our attention to luxury yachts. Although North American buyers still dominate the market, for both the new and used segments, domestically-made models are far from being the top choice.
If boat building is thriving in the U.S., the same can’t be said about yacht building. By 2020, superyacht construction in the Americas overall had decreased by a whopping 50%, compared to the beginning of the decade. Fresh Dutch-, German-, and Italian-made superyachts continue to steal to show, while many of the American beauties currently in operation are older models, sometimes more than ten-year-old.
One of them is the 180-foot (54.8 meters) Mustique. This elegant vessel with a timeless bright-white hull is an example of classic elegance on the outside as well as on the inside. It doesn’t try to dazzle with unprecedented technological gimmicks (like most contemporary superyachts) and doesn’t shock with atypical or plain weird interior styles.
As long as there are people who appreciate classic charm and conventional comfort while onboard a yacht, boats such as Mustique will continue to flaunt their understated elegance. They may not be as impressive as the green, clean, and futuristic younger models, but they’ll certainly feel more like home.
luxury yachts came later in the company’s history. Its beginnings are military, tied to the Higgins Industries shipyard, with an extensive history. Eventually, the Trinity Yachts division was created, and went on to enjoy great success for decades.
In 2015, the builder was acquired by Harvey Gulf International Marine, a transportation company. It was ten years after the launch of Mustique, which had been built under the direct guidance of its owner.
This yacht was designed to be family-friendly, from the beginning. Large enough to accommodate up to 12 guests across six cabins, it’s operated by a 13-people crew during charter season. Just one day onboard costs nearly $45,000. But the perfect combination of water fun and luxurious comfort is most likely worth it.
There are plenty of areas onboard for family fun. The main salon is likely to become everyone’s favorite – it includes not only a large-screen TV, but also an impressive music and movie library. Up on the sun deck, guests get to enjoy a fabulous jacuzzi, accompanied by comfortable sun pads and a well-equipped wet bar.
perfect atmosphere no matter the weather.
Mustique is all about classic style, and this includes a certain approach to the concept of “socializing.” Things like extensive wine cellars, a baby grand piano, and a fireplace, might seem a bit outdated for some. But these elements are an intrinsic part of the classic elegance of a bygone era, which others hope to recreate.
That is why you’d find a piano in Mustique’s sky lounge, and a beautiful fireplace in the office. The office is another trademark of classic-style yachts, as part of the generous master suite. Mustique’s owner suite is large and luxurious enough to be considered a home within a home.
In addition to the office, it also includes a generous dressing and storage area, and his and her bathrooms. As you’d expect, the bathrooms boast the same opulent style, with an abundance of precious marble, and access to a private jacuzzi.
Elegantly cruising at 12 knots (13 mph/22 kph) Mustique is well-suited for long trips and remote destinations, thanks to a 4,000-nautical mile (7,400 km) range. More than a family-friendly floating mansion, this Trinity Yachts model deserves appreciation for being an American-made pleasure craft with a timeless beauty – someday it will become a rarity.
