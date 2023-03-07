Wine Cellars and a Fireplace Turn This Yacht Into a Grandiose Floating Mansion

During the recent pandemic, it became more obvious than ever why luxury yachts can truly be considered the perfect “home away from home.” While some folks might prefer the thrills and challenges of being the captain of their own sailing boat, most of us would gladly delight in the luxuries of a top-notch motor yacht with all the bells and whistles, while pampered by a qualified crew. Perhaps not forever, but surely for an extended, indulging vacation.

