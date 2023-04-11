All-New 2024 Lexus LM Premium Minivan Teased for Auto Shanghai

There is an entirely new minivan right around the corner, and it bears the signature of Lexus. Dubbed the LM, it’s the second generation of the people carrier that was originally unveiled four years ago, marketed solely in China.
In a very short press release accompanying the teaser image shared in the gallery above, Toyota’s premium car brand refers to it as being a “new luxury proposition.” The model is due next week, at the Shanghai Auto Show, which will open its gates on April 18 and close them on the 27th.
The shadowy picture of the vehicle released by the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun partially reveals the rear three-quarter design. It sports different rear pillars, with the contours of the side windows being new. Brightening up the image reveals the new shape of the taillights, which appear to be slimmer than before. The novelties make us think that we are indeed looking at an entirely new generation of the Lexus LM and not just a mid-cycle refresh.
We have yet to learn whether the 2024 Lexus LM is a standalone product, or if it also previews the next-gen Toyota Alphard. In case you forgot, the outgoing LM is based on the more mainstream model, which has been in production since 2015. The third-gen received a facelift in 2018, a little over a year before the premium variant was introduced at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show in the People’s Republic.
Another big unknown when it comes to the new LM is if it will continue to be offered strictly in China or if it will launch in global markets. We wouldn’t hold our breath for an introduction in the West, considering that minivans, or MPVs as they’re known in Europe, are not as popular as they once were. You can blame the crossover and SUV boom for that.
Toyota’s luxury vehicle brand hasn’t said anything else about the 2024 LM. Thus, we cannot tell you what construction it uses, and what powertrains it will feature. It is likely that it will get some electrified assemblies. After all, its predecessor does feature a partially electrified setup in the 300h configuration, and since it will stick around for a few years, it’s not a long stretch to consider such units for the new one.
Elsewhere, it will still get sliding rear doors and three rows of seats. Expect a new dashboard panel, with a pair of screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Ambient lighting should be on deck, alongside lots of premium materials, as we are looking at a high-end proposal. Full details about it will be announced next week. The autoevolution team will be covering the event as it unfolds, so stay tuned for updates.
