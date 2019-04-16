2020 Karma Revero GT Comes With BMW 1.5-liter Turbo Three-Cylinder Engine

4 Lexus RX To Gain Long Wheelbase Variant At 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

3 Toyota App Will Emotionally Scar Your Teenage Child into Driving Responsibly

2 Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean

More on this:

Lexus LM 300h Luxury Minivan Debuts, Looks Amazing

Having a fleet of luxury minivans in Japan and the iconic Lexus brand, Toyota came up with the LM 300h, a beautiful vehicle that makes the Chrysler Pacifica look ordinary. 14 photos



The front end is dominated by one of the largest spindle grilles we've ever seen, probably rivaling the LX. This is followed up with headlights that remind you of the GS and an array of shiny pieces of trim dotted around the bodywork.



Does this profile look familiar? It's because the LM is a rebodied version of the



Two drivetrains are being made available. The 300h is a hybrid combining the 2.5-liter Atkinson four-cylinder engine with an electric motor. But there is also a simpler LM 350 system with the 3.5-liter V6.



The cabin is tailored towards the needs of a businessman in Asia, maximizing his productivity on the road. The photo gallery Lexus has provided us with shows a massive 26-inch screen in the back, which is completely separated from the driver and front passenger. To that end, the LM is said to feature swing valve shock absorber technology that debuted in the ES sedan.



We want to say that the white leather seats look like they belong in a Mercedes S-Class. But that would be unfair to Lexus, which is already known for its premium leather. The trim features a new finish called Gin-Sui-Boku, which Lexus says is inspired by traditional ink wash paintings. Google thinks it's a cartoon character, though.



If super-luxurious rear seats aren't your thing, the LM will also be available as a conventional seven-seat minivan. This is a brand new nameplate that's been a couple of years in the making and made its official debut today at Auto Shanghai 2019 in Shanghai. From what we understand, China is only the first market to receive the LM.The front end is dominated by one of the largest spindle grilles we've ever seen, probably rivaling the LX. This is followed up with headlights that remind you of the GS and an array of shiny pieces of trim dotted around the bodywork.Does this profile look familiar? It's because the LM is a rebodied version of the Toyota Alphard , popular for many years in Japan. They also went wild with the taillights and changed up the interior.Two drivetrains are being made available. The 300h is a hybrid combining the 2.5-liter Atkinson four-cylinder engine with an electric motor. But there is also a simpler LM 350 system with the 3.5-liter V6.The cabin is tailored towards the needs of a businessman in Asia, maximizing his productivity on the road. The photo gallery Lexus has provided us with shows a massive 26-inch screen in the back, which is completely separated from the driver and front passenger. To that end, the LM is said to feature swing valve shock absorber technology that debuted in the ES sedan.We want to say that the white leather seats look like they belong in a Mercedes S-Class. But that would be unfair to Lexus, which is already known for its premium leather. The trim features a new finish called Gin-Sui-Boku, which Lexus says is inspired by traditional ink wash paintings. Google thinks it's a cartoon character, though.If super-luxurious rear seats aren't your thing, the LM will also be available as a conventional seven-seat minivan.