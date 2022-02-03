Rowdy Lexus LM “Off-Road Business Hub” Blends Overland Pleasure With Office Time

Now that we have passed into another Lunar New Year, everyone might want to prolong the Spring Festival celebrations. Especially people who are not too fond of Lady Winter. As such, one should always plan.
For example, the “Year of the Tiger” (water tiger, according to the Chinese zodiac) might have people arrange slightly more daring adventures than before. Even virtual ones. Automotive fans living in certain parts of the world could also want to have a look at this Toyota Alphard... sorry, Lexus LM.
The badge-engineered upper-scale version of the Japanese minivan was recently born as a version of the third-generation Alphard. And it usually dwells around China. This is quite unfortunate, especially since the transformation has not gone unnoticed by the automotive world’s virtual artists.
Some decided to imagine a potential Lexus “NM” as the premium seven-seater alternative to North America’s Toyota Sienna. Others, like Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, have directly worked with the OEM Lexus LM. And just gave it an interesting twist.
Case in point, the pixel master’s “LM Off-Road Business Hub.” Given the smiley face, the author was probably joking. But let us take it seriously for a second and imagine it is not merely wishful thinking. If our own two cents can be considered, this idea has a bright future. After all, everyone has probably learned by now that remote work is a real welcome change of pace to Matrix-style cubicles.
So, does it feel so far-fetched to imagine this LM as a mobile office during work hours and then as a pleasurable overlander during their spare time? Especially since it comes complete with stylish Aerodisc-style wheels, an obvious lift kit, beefy protection, as well as off-road accessories that would make even a 2022 Bronco Raptor proud (or perhaps a little envious). Not to mention the cool motorcycle rack seen at the rear...
The badge-engineered upper-scale version of the Japanese minivan was recently born as a version of the third-generation Alphard. And it usually dwells around China. This is quite unfortunate, especially since the transformation has not gone unnoticed by the automotive world’s virtual artists.
Some decided to imagine a potential Lexus “NM” as the premium seven-seater alternative to North America’s Toyota Sienna. Others, like Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, have directly worked with the OEM Lexus LM. And just gave it an interesting twist.
Case in point, the pixel master’s “LM Off-Road Business Hub.” Given the smiley face, the author was probably joking. But let us take it seriously for a second and imagine it is not merely wishful thinking. If our own two cents can be considered, this idea has a bright future. After all, everyone has probably learned by now that remote work is a real welcome change of pace to Matrix-style cubicles.
So, does it feel so far-fetched to imagine this LM as a mobile office during work hours and then as a pleasurable overlander during their spare time? Especially since it comes complete with stylish Aerodisc-style wheels, an obvious lift kit, beefy protection, as well as off-road accessories that would make even a 2022 Bronco Raptor proud (or perhaps a little envious). Not to mention the cool motorcycle rack seen at the rear...