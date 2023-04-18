Lexus RZ Gears Up for the Outdoors With New Concept, Ends Up Indoors at Shanghai

If it's one Lexus that steals the show at the Auto Shanghai 2023, it is the new LM. The minivan knocks on the door of the luxury establishment with some high-end features, including a partition wall that features a giant screen in the range-topping flavor. Still, it's not the only premiere.
As a matter of fact, Toyota's premium car marque has a few concepts on display, too, including one that is as fresh as the (partially) scratch-resistant paint on it. It's called the Lexus RZ Outdoor Concept, and at the time of writing, it was flanked by two more show cars, as you can see in the images shared above.
An overlanding proposal that will likely never see the light of day, the new RZ Outdoor study stands out thanks to the multi-tone look. It features a new front bumper, skid plates at both ends, matte black door handles and arch moldings, and a tow hitch at the rear. Turning night into day at the push of a button are the extra lights mounted on the roof, and helping it cope better with slippery and/or sticky surfaces are the 265/60 all-terrain tires, wrapped around the 18-inch wheels. A bicycle carrier rounds off the special looks of the zero-emission crossover.
Lexus says that compared to the standard RZ, the new Outdoor Concept is 25 mm (1 in) longer, at 4,830 mm (190.2 in), and 20 mm (0.8 in) taller, at 1,655 mm (65.2 in). The overall width has remained the same at 1,895 mm (74.6 in). The one-off creation builds on the RZ 450e, so it uses the same dual-motor setup, with 201 hp (204 ps/150 kW) produced by the front unit and 107 hp (109 ps/80 kW) by the rear one. The generated torque is rated at 196 and 124 lb-ft (266-168 Nm), respectively. As for the total system output, it has 308 hp (313 ps/230 kW) on tap. According to the automaker, the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) is a 5.0-second affair. With the 71.4 kWh battery pack fully charged, it has a driving range of roughly 220 miles (354 km) on the Premium and 196 miles (315 km) on the Luxury.
The most affordable version of the vehicle is called the RZ 450e Premium AWD, and it starts at $59,650. Some key features include the all-wheel drive system, 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and panoramic glass roof. Available from $65,150, the RZ 450e Luxury AWD brings larger 20-inch alloys with a 10-spoke design in a bi-tone look, multi-color ambient lighting on the inside, and Mark Levinson surround-sound premium audio. Both offer a generous amount of safety systems, with stuff such as the traffic assist and advanced park assist being limited to the posher variant, just like the digital key.
