Richard Hammond's New Daily Driver Is a Mighty American Pickup Truck

Known for his affinity for large, loud muscle cars, Richard Hammond has lately been pursuing private projects instead of trying to give us more of himself on Amazon or other platforms like YouTube. Luckily, the Grand Tour star returns to the Internet to show us his new ride – a massive V8-powered pickup truck.
Richard Hammond is renowned for driving brightly colored vehicles that sound menacing but are not very fast or very luxurious. Top Gear or Grand Tour fans may remember the annoying disruptor role played by Hammond on several occasions, so it's not surprising that many watchers consider the man one of the most charismatic hosts.
One of the best examples in this regard is the Grand Tour episode where Jeremy Clarkson drove an Aston Martin DB11, James May got behind the wheel of a superb Rolls-Royce Dawn, and Hammond had a blast in a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
But television and scripted streaming shows are one thing, while personal preferences are another. Richard Hammond recently bought some cooler cars like the Jaguar XJR or the Subaru Impreza. He sold many of the vehicles in his collection and focused on keeping models he truly loved. For example, you may remember the Opel Kadett, nicknamed 'Oliver,' driven by the TV star in the 2007 Botswana special. Late last year, the nearly 50-year-old car was restored.
But being famous comes with many perks. So, on several occasions, Hammond has been seen driving some cars that weren't a match for his style. However, he powered through any promotional appearance he had to do.
This one is no different because, as everyone and their hamster know, Richard Hammond isn't among the tallest people in the world, nor does he live in places where the roads are large, like in the U.S. Still, his newest whip is a Ram TRX! Yes, it's not a Ford this time, even though a Ranger still lurks near the star's whereabouts.
The V8-powered pickup truck puts out 702 hp (712 ps) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. For Europeans, there has been a replacement for displacement for quite a while now, which makes this 6.2-liter supercharged powerplant feel just a bit out of place. Moreover, it measures 233 inches in length, 88 inches in width without side mirrors, and 81 inches in height.
"It makes a Land Rover look like a toy car," said the former Top Gear co-host as the Drivetribe presenter neatly parked it in his yard after bringing it to the UK from Germany. That's where a company specializing in giving Europeans a taste of the American automotive experience is headquartered. They wanted more exposure online and tapped one of the former Top Gear trio for help.
Richard Hammond will supposedly be driving the TRX for around a year. Still, we wonder if he'll enjoy the pickup truck's most noticeable assets in the UK. As you'll see in the video below, he wasn't keen on keeping the engine together with the unmuffled exhaust system fired up. It's possible that traveling all over the world, doing insane stunts, going through a few nasty crashes, and driving nearly every interesting vehicle ever made was enough for Richard Hammond. He seems to be more interested in efficiency.
But this TRX might help him see the light of big blocks again. He might just fell in love once more with America's way of doing things.
