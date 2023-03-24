Top Gear Series 34 Officially on Pause After Freddie Flintoff’s Crash

In an announcement that will surprise absolutely no one, the BBC has revealed the decision not to resume filming on series 34 of the still-incredibly popular Top Gear. The show is now officially on pause, with no clear prospect of when it might be coming back.
The latest announcement is a direct result of the December 13, 2022 accident involving host Freddie Flintoff, which occurred at Surrey’s Dunsfold Aerodrome during the production of the same series. Production has been on hiatus since then, with a decision pending an internal investigation.
Even today, the only detail revealed on the official channels is that Flintoff was shooting a driving sequence for the series when he crashed. The BBC has said that neither speed nor a lack of proper safety measures played a part in what happened.
Reports in the British media claim that Flintoff was driving a “classic-looking” three-wheeler that had no airbags, which would explain how he came to suffer “extensive” injuries to his face and torso when he lost control. He was airlifted to the hospital and, while he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, he hasn’t been seen in public since. Nor did he ever issue a statement on what happened or his plans next, which, in turn, led to reports that he was considering ditching the show altogether once his recovery was complete. This latter part might still turn out to be true.
One could infer from the official BBC statement that the accident could have been prevented, whatever caused it. The network notes that they “personally apologized” to Flintoff and “will continue to support him in his recovery,” as well as provide for the entire production staff during the hiatus. At the same time, the BBC feels it would be “inappropriate” to go back to filming following the investigation into the crash, so they would be using the break to conduct “a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures.”
The announcement doesn’t include a possible date for the production to resume, but there’s the teeniest-tiniest sliver of hope: the BBC is convinced it will happen later this year. This can mean anything from next month to December; Top Gear fans will agree this is a long wait. Add post-production and, in the worst-case scenario, you’re looking at a 2024 premiere.
This is Flintoff’s third crash since he joined the panel of hosts in 2019, and by the sound of it, it’s also the most serious, if only by means of his future involvement in the series. The same unconfirmed reports claim that, while his life wasn’t in danger, what happened that day was a perspective shift, showing him that the risks of the show are not worth it.
