Alpine A110 S Laps the Top Gear Test Track as Fast as the Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

Unveiled three years ago and facelifted in 2021, the Alpine A110 S is last week’s news, as there isn’t anything new to report on it anymore. Or is it?
You see, the Stig just got the chance to put it through its paces at the Top Gear test track, having previously said that the regular A110 is “too soft and squidgy.” The normal model completed the course in 1:22.90, and that might not tell you much, but it ended up being faster than the previous-gen Toyota Supra, matching the time of the Ferrari F430.
When the checkered flag dropped, the A110 S did a 1:22.30. That’s definitely not a neck-snapping improvement, but as Top Gear put it, “any race team would kill” for such an enhancement. So, what does this time mean for the feisty French berlinette? That it is just as quick as the Audi R8 V10 Spyder, and Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale. And that is definitely something to write home about.
Compared to the normal A110, the facelifted ‘S’ is a bit more powerful, with the mid-mounted turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, shared with the Renault Megane RS, kicking out 296 hp (300 ps / 221 kW) and 251 lb-ft (340 Nm) of torque. This enables the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) run in 4.2 seconds, three tenths of a second faster than the non-S model, and a top speed that has increased from 250 kph (155 mph) to 260 kph (162 mph).
Besides the boost in power, the A110 S features revised suspension, high-performance brakes, and a slight weight improvement. It also sits 4 mm (0.16 in) closer to the ground, and has Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires wrapped around the 18-inch wheels for better grip while attacking corners, like it did in the video embedded down below.
