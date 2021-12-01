Porsche Cayman GTS Takes on a GR Toyota Supra and Alpine A110 S, Supra Pulls a Surprise

When you think of some of the best rear-wheel-drive cars on the planet, a Porsche always pops up. Well, Mat Watson of CarWow put together a Porsche Cayman GTS, an Alpine A110 S, and a Toyota GR Supra for a drag race to determine the ultimate rear-wheel-drive track machine.
The Porsche Cayman GTS is clearly a strong contender in this battle. but let's not forget the GR Supra has an impressive spec sheet too. The Alpine, on the other hand, is the lightest and could easily pull a surprise win.
Mat’s Cayman GTS is arguably the perfect Porsche. It comes with a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine that makes 400 HP and 420 Nm of torque between 5,000 and 6,500 Rpm. The essential aspect of the GTS' 4.0-liter engine is the naturally aspirated part. It might seem like a demerit, but you’ll need to get behind a perfectly tuned car like the Cayman GTS to find out the limitations of forced induction.
The Supra stands out for one reason, it has a premium drivetrain. After what felt like an eternity, the Supra is back, waving the Japanese (and German) flag. It comes in two variations, a 2.0-liter and a 3.0-liter. Mat will be driving a 3.0-liter, turbocharged inline-six engine making 340 HP and 320 Nm of torque. This premium BMW engine feeds the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The Alpine A110 S, on the other hand, comes with a peppy 1.8-liter turbocharged inline four that makes 290 hp and 320 Nm of torque. It’s lighter than the duo, giving it a competitive advantage during take-off.
The first race is a quarter-mile drag. The Cayman GTS took a quick lead from take-off, with the Alpine following close. Mid-race, the Porsche pulls away from the duo, completing the ¼ mile in 12.3 seconds. The Alpine finished second with 12.3 seconds, and the Supra last, with 12.7 seconds.
The next race is a half-mile rolling race in second gear from 30 mph (50 kph). It’s an easy win for the Supra, finishing half-a-car faster than the Porsche, and in last place came the Alpine.
The last race was a roll race from 50 mph (80 kph). The Supra won again, Porsche took second and the A110 S came last again.
Mat’s Cayman GTS is arguably the perfect Porsche. It comes with a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine that makes 400 HP and 420 Nm of torque between 5,000 and 6,500 Rpm. The essential aspect of the GTS' 4.0-liter engine is the naturally aspirated part. It might seem like a demerit, but you’ll need to get behind a perfectly tuned car like the Cayman GTS to find out the limitations of forced induction.
The Supra stands out for one reason, it has a premium drivetrain. After what felt like an eternity, the Supra is back, waving the Japanese (and German) flag. It comes in two variations, a 2.0-liter and a 3.0-liter. Mat will be driving a 3.0-liter, turbocharged inline-six engine making 340 HP and 320 Nm of torque. This premium BMW engine feeds the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The Alpine A110 S, on the other hand, comes with a peppy 1.8-liter turbocharged inline four that makes 290 hp and 320 Nm of torque. It’s lighter than the duo, giving it a competitive advantage during take-off.
The first race is a quarter-mile drag. The Cayman GTS took a quick lead from take-off, with the Alpine following close. Mid-race, the Porsche pulls away from the duo, completing the ¼ mile in 12.3 seconds. The Alpine finished second with 12.3 seconds, and the Supra last, with 12.7 seconds.
The next race is a half-mile rolling race in second gear from 30 mph (50 kph). It’s an easy win for the Supra, finishing half-a-car faster than the Porsche, and in last place came the Alpine.
The last race was a roll race from 50 mph (80 kph). The Supra won again, Porsche took second and the A110 S came last again.