New Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso Edition Unveiled in Same Color As His F1 Car

If you love Formula 1 and you’re in a position to purchase special edition sports cars, French carmaker Alpine has a neat little treat for you in the shape of the new Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso edition, limited to just 32 units.
You can only get this special edition A110 R with a Racing Matte Blue exterior, mirroring the color used on Fernando Alonso’s A522 Formula 1 car. Sticking with the visuals, we also notice how the front and rear carbon fiber covers are partially painted in blue and black, whereas on the regular A110R, they feature an all-carbon finish.
At the rear, the shield is black, and the spoiler support columns boast anodized black. Meanwhile, the orange calipers stand as a nod to Fernando Alonso’s historic colors. Other details include the gray edges on the rims, the blue-orange-yellow flag on the rear quarter windows, plus Alonso’s signature at the front and rear.
Moving on to the interior, we find orange on both the door straps and the steering wheel, in contrast with the microfiber finish used throughout the cabin. The F1 driver’s signature can then be found embroidered on the seats, to go with more blue-orange-yellow on the door panels.
This limited series model also comes with a unique adjustment system for the chassis, where owners can change the position of the springs and lower the vehicle by 10 mm (0.40 inches) – this should come in handy on any race track. Concurrently, the stiffness of the suspension was increased by 5%, as per Alonso’s instructions.
Now, the reason Alpine is only making 32 of these (aside from the exclusivity factor), is to honor the number of victories achieved in F1 by Fernando Alonso throughout his career. Numbered from 1 to 32, each engraved plaque found on the center console will bear the name of a circuit and the year when it was conquered by the Spaniard.
Last but not least, buyers will also receive a Fernando Alonso replica racing helmet, signed by the two-time F1 champion.
