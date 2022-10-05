Fernando Alonso Not Happy With Alpine F1's Finishing Rate, Says It's "Really Unacceptable"

Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso had to abandon the Singapore Grand Prix after an engine failure. And he’s not happy with Alpine F1’s finishing rate, calling it “really unacceptable.”
Fernando Alonso, 41, was looking forward to adding even more points at the Singapore Grand Prix. He started P5, but an engine failure ended his run. And that wasn't all, because his teammate, Esteban Ocon, also suffered an engine failure not long after, taking Alpine F1 out of the race. Which allowed McLaren to overtake Alpine in their battle for the fourth place in the Constructors' Championship.
And Fernando Alonso is not happy about his current team's finishing rate. "I think it was around minus 50 [points], so now we have another eight," he explained via Motorsport. "So, it's minus 58 points or minus 60 in a year, which is really unacceptable on my car."
The Spaniard continued, "If you put me 60 points more in the standings, and you reduce 10 or something to the others, because you would take points from those as well, my championship will look much better and close even to Mercedes.” He added, "So that is probably more accurate of the performance that we are putting this year, which I'm very proud of. Even today, the top five or top six we were fighting for. But the standings doesn't translate to performance."
After the Singapore Grand Prix, he is currently in the ninth spot in the Driver Standings, with 59 points, seven points behind his teammate, Esteban Ocon.
The latest Grand Prix was very important for Fernando Alonso. Over the weekend, he became the driver with most races in F1 history, after he just raced his 350th at the Singapore GP. He briefly shared the record with Kimi Raikkonen, at 349 starts.
"I will reach 400 for sure, so that's a big number," Alonso said this past weekend. "It shows my passion for the sport and my discipline to perform at the highest level." Given that next year’s calendar will have 24 races, it doesn't sound so hard to believe.
