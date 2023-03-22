2024 Aston Martin DB11 Facelift Shows Updated Headlights, Could Be Called DB12

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, the big kahuna of Aston Martin the automaker and Aston Martin the Formula 1 team, let it slip back in February 2022 that updates are in the offing for the company’s grand tourer. The DB11 facelift has been spied once again, with the pictured car showing a bit of its redesigned front end.
Spied in Sweden while cold-weather testing, the prototype reveals a larger front grille opening, a sportier front bumper, and a conventional hood rather than the clamshell-style hood of the DB11. The headlights are different as well. The rear end is hardly changed from the DB11, although the rear lights are slightly redesigned.
Unconfirmed by Aston Martin, there is hearsay in regard to the car’s name as well. The British outfit registered the DB12 trademark with the European Intellectual Property Office in June 2015, with said mark expiring in 2025.
Whatever it may be called, the flagship gran turismo certainly hides updated suspension componentry and settings. There’s a case to be made for updated engines as well, more so due to the upcoming Euro 7 emission regulations that will come into effect on July 1st, 2025.
Something that Aston Martin really needs for its facelifted grand tourers is touchscreen infotainment, which has already been confirmed by Stroll. The father of Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll also threw shade at the previous management of Aston Martin for agreeing to use non-touch infotainment systems from Daimler AG.
Now known as Mercedes-Benz Group AG, the German automaker owns 20 percent of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC. Thanks to a deal finalized in October 2020, the British automaker will get access to Merc’s newest powerplants and EV technology. It remains to be seen if Mercedes-Benz has also agreed to share MBUX infotainment with Aston Martin as well.
The only thing we know about the British company’s new touchscreen infotainment system comes from daddy Stroll, who mentioned a proper English accent for the voice assistant. Expected to premiere in the second half of 2023 as a 2024 model, the DB11-facelift-call-me-DB12 will soldier on with V8 and V12 powerplants.
AML remains committed to its 5.2-liter V12 until 2026 or 2027 at the latest. Codenamed AE31, the force-fed lump cranks out 759 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque in the DBS 770 Ultimate special edition. A little bit underwhelming by Ferrari standards, but then again, the Prancing Horse’s naturally-aspirated V12s have more displacement and better tech to boot.
The V8, on the other hand, is a Mercedes-AMG unit with wet-sump lubrication rather than the dry-sump oiling system used by the Mercedes-AMG GT range of sports cars. The M177 is a true AMG engine. It’s individually assembled at Unterturkheim under the “one man, one engine” principle that makes AMG stand out in the crowd. The most powerful V8 used by Aston Martin these days is found in the DBX707, which produces 697 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) on full song.
