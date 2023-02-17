This Citroen T55 Bus RV Is an Icon Lost to Time

Before targeted ads and other forms of modern advertising, you had to think outside the box to get people familiar with and interested in your product. Advertising was a bit more… physical, including printed leaflets and fliers, word of mouth with help from a salesman, and promotional vehicles.
This is one such promotional vehicle, and it also happens to be one of the strangest and, because of it, most awesome custom builds: the Rocket. Sadly, this bus slash RV has been lost in the mists of time for decades on end with no chance of tracking it down, let alone restoring it, so consider this story an ode to the awesomeness that is no more.
Built in 1955 on the chassis of a Citroen Type 55 truck, the Rocket is actually four different vehicles and, why yes, all of them have been lost. All four started out as promotional vehicles for Frigeavia/Teleavia, as a mobile platform to promote home appliances. Teleavia made television sets, among other things, and had a solid working relationship with French industrial designer Philippe Charbonneaux, whom they contracted with the design.
In fact, Charbonneaux designed one of the brand’s most popular TV sets at about the same time as the Rocket. He also did work for Renault, Bugatti, Ford and Delahaye, so he had experience in the automotive field, and was a passionate collector of cars and vehicles of all sizes. As a fun trivia, his private collection is the basis of the Automobile Museum Reims-Champagne, which was founded in 1985, so if you’re ever in France, you know where to go.
Three of the four units were built on the Type 55 5-ton truck from Citroen, also known as the U55 and freshly introduced just two years prior, in 1953, as the replacement for the Belphégor, or the Type 45. Powered by either a 6-cylinder 5.18-liter diesel engine that developed 86 hp @2,300 RPM or a 6-cylinder 4.58-liter gasoline engine that delivered 73 hp @2,500 rpm, the truck was hailed as very modern, reliable, and sturdy. It provided the perfect platform for a series of adaptations, including this custom Rocket bus slash RV.
The four units of the Rocket were delivered between 1955 and 1956, but only served their original purpose for a short while before being sold off and repurposed, mostly as circus vehicles. The first unit was the prototype and stood out for its bubble glass cabin, and the easily recognizable Friegeavia/Teleavia logos.
This is also perhaps the one unit to have served the original purpose the longest, as it maintained the original bleu ciel and white color scheme until 1965. When circus agent Jacques Micheneaud aka “Jack Jack” bought it in 1966, it was painted blue and red, but he changed that to the Pinder circus colors of yellow and red. For almost two years, the bus would be used for city tours with sound, beach games, and for entertainment purposes outside the marquee on a nightly basis.
A new color scheme would be unveiled in 1968, as part of a deal with the Amar circus, when the Rocket became black and orange. In 1970, Micheneaud changed it back to blue and white, adding a map of France on the side with the phrase “The Catwalks of France,” and the writing “The odds are in your favor” on the windshield.
The third unit featured a more polished and streamlined design, as the fenders were removed, a new front face debuted, and a ventilation grille was added. This one was bought by French stuntman Jean Sunny, repainted with his name and the “Crash cars” phrase, and toured around at various events. No one knows what happened to it next.
The fourth version is the only one not to use the Type 55 chassis, but that of a Chausson APH 521 bus with a Panhard engine. It was used by the air force and, later on, as a promotional vehicle for the Miko ice cream, as it was bought by the Ortiz family. This one had a tailgate that opened outward and could be used as a platform, as well as another drop-down platform on the side. This is also the only unit whose fate is known for a fact: it was involved in a crash in the parking lot of a supermarket in 1956, and was eventually destroyed.
most famous custom vehicle you never heard about: it was famous enough to inspire a series of Minitruck 1:50 scale models, which were sold with the magazine Le Petit Navire, and to get circus enthusiasts to hound it for photos, but no one today knows what it looked like inside. One such Minitruck model that you can also see in the gallery shows a couch or a bench in the rear, with a TV set on it – which makes sense, because of the Teleavia association. But everything else is a mystery, and will remain so forever.
