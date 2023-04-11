Wienermobile Becomes Wiener of Love, an Actual Wedding Chapel

Nothing says true love like a shared love of hot dogs! And what better place is there to spontaneously celebrate true love than Las Vegas – now with a very special meat flavor to the ceremony, courtesy of the Wienermobile.
The Wienermobile is one of the most iconic, if not actually the most iconic, promotional vehicle in the United States, hailing from the early days of on-the-road marketing. It started roaming the streets of Chicago in 1936 and continues to travel across the country even today, catalytic converter thieves be damned. The Wienermobile continues to deliver fun, good taste, and a sense of humor wherever it goes, and its next stop will combine all of these together with a very hefty side dish of love.
Paris might be the universal city of love, but when it comes to celebrating said love, Las Vegas has it beat. So, for the April 15-16 weekend, one Wienermobile will be parked outside the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, where it will be turned into a wedding chapel, called the Wienermobile of Love. Of course.
The idea is that hot dog lovers looking to tie the knot in an informal, stress-free, and free-of-charge location will be able to do so at the Wienermobile of Love, with Oscar Mayer covering all fees, including for the actual ceremony, and afterward drinks and snacks. All you have to bring is your Las Vegas marriage license and, of course, your significant other. Oscar Mayer is taking bookings online, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Since this is a hot dog promotional vehicle, expect the ceremony to be hot dog flavored. The company mentions that Hotdoggers will be dressed to the nines to greet the party, including the one officiating the ceremony, and that a “live wiener whistle quartet” will provide the backing track, while guests indulge in a “wonderfully odd wiener cake.” If you love processed meat on a bun, there is literally no better way to start married life than with a hot dog-themed wedding ceremony, and the fact that it’s an all-expenses-paid kind of treat isn’t even the reason why.
In the pun-tastic announcement for this one-off use of a Wienermobile, Oscar Mayer points to the stress and the financial considerations that usually turn any couple’s wedding day into a nightmare. That much is true and you know it, if you ever had to plan a wedding, yours or someone else’s. In the spirit of the Wienermobile’s mission to bring fun wherever it goes, this time-limited campaign will bring some levity to a stressful moment, and free hot dogs to the party.
