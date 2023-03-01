1937 Western Clipper Motorhome: The Most Beautiful Housecar You Never Knew Existed

Unicorns are fabled creatures that bring fortune and good luck to whoever comes across them in the wild. They might also be able to poop rainbows, but since no one has ever seen one in person – or in the act of – that part remains a mystery. This is a unicorn of the automotive world.
Unicorns in our general area of interest, i.e. everything with an engine (or not) and wheels (or not), are those limited editions or highly sought-after collectibles, which range from custom vehicles to one-offs or luxury leisure craft of all kinds. The Western Clipper is one such collectible, as well as the most beautiful motorhome in the world that you probably didn’t even know existed.
The Western Clipper is not just one vehicle, but a series of one-offs based on the same idea from esteemed industrial designer Brooks Stevens. The motorhome is famous, as befits a true unicorn, and highly collectible, since one rarely comes up for sale. At the same time, the motorhome is also shrouded in mystery, because no one seems to know exactly how many were built, for whom, or where they are today. To make matters just a bit worse, only a handful of these units still exist today, and we only know that because they pop up on the specialized market every few years.
Brooks Stevens is a name that hardly needs an introduction with car enthusiasts. He is one of the most influential industrial designers in the United States, a prolific, highly creative man whose long list of accomplishments includes anything from the Jeep Wagoneer to the Studebaker Gran Turismo Hawk, the Hydra-Glide Harley-Davidson, and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Stevens also designed the Miller Brewing logo and made their bottles transparent instead of brown, and put his name to countless kitchen appliances and improvements to existing products.
experimental vehicle, a term he used for builds that were either promotional vehicles or custom housecars for rich businessmen, and sometimes a little bit of both. This was the case with today’s unicorn, the Western Clipper, described then as the most beautiful motorhome in the world. Sometime in the late ‘30s, the Western Printing boss called on Stevens to design and build for him a fleet of unspecified proportions of mobile offices that would also double as promotional vehicles.
The consensus is that Stevens designed 26 units between 1937 and 1941, which may have been built by LeMoon Truck Company in Chicago on an International cab-over-engine chassis, powered by a flathead V8 and with front-wheel driving to keep headspace high by keeping the floor low. For that last part alone, the Clipper was a pioneer, as the same layout would re-appear decades later in the GMC Motorhome. Each iteration was actually an improvement over its predecessor, so the Clippers were all one-offs, customized for the occasion and according to the brief.
The 1937 Western Clipper shown in the photo above is believed to be among the first three units delivered, and it’s also the one to emerge more recently for sale. Discovered by accident among a stash of classics in Chicago, it went up for auction in 2019 with a $30,000 high estimate and ended up selling for over $60,000, despite the fact that it was in very bad condition and no longer had the original engine.
What all units had in common was the fact that they were both mobile offices and motorhomes, which allowed Stevens to refer to them as housecars – which, in turn, allowed them on streets where commercial vehicles were banned. And there was also the Zeppelin-inspired design, of course, which played into the Art Deco styling of the time, and which gives these motorhomes a contemporary feel even today.
In a 1942 essay, Stevens wrote about his belief that the Clipper would serve as some sort of a blueprint for the post-war car, because of its low weight, flexibility, and versatility. It would be “a complete office and showroom” sitting on a motorized wheelbase of under 20 feet (6 meters), so it could still park in downtown areas. It would have a comfy lounge for customers and plenty of space for the salesman, including sleeping and private quarters. It would have good visibility and be able to top 85 mph (137 kph) and have a fuel economy of 15 MPG (6.3 km/l).
“This type of project is applicable to many businesses, and may supplant the trailer as a mobile home because of its ease and safety of operation,” Stevens concluded.
This is one of those times when you wish unicorns weren’t so ungenerous about gracing us with their presence.
