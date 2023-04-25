Vacationer Caravans Unleashes What Could Be the Most Affordable Overland Camper Ever

We all know the wonders of seeing some overland travel trailer working its magic. Some of us have even wondered when we'll get our own. Considering this type of habitat is one of the most expensive around, most of us settle for less. But do we have to? No!
Today we will explore a travel trailer from Vacationer Caravans (VC), the Hybrid. VC is an Australian overlanding camper/caravan manufacturer that has grown to build some of the nation's most sought-after machines. One trick up their sleeve is that they build their habitats primarily out of aluminum, including the frame and some of the suspension components. And yes, they can still dominate the Australian Outback. All that brings us to the Hybrid, their newest machine.
Why is this puppy worth throwing onto your glamping radar? I'll be honest. Recent RV shows in the land down under have been seeing these babies selling between $45K Australian ($30K American at current exchange rates) and $55K Australian ($47K American). That's a tad over what you'd spend on some teardrop campers here in the U.S., and wherever your truck or SUV can travel, the Hybrid will be right behind you, shifting and swaying over uneven terrain to reach the promised land.
What's it like to own such a lifestyle tool? Let's take a little trip through our imagination and see what the fuss is all about. All that starts with you pretending you spent the bucks on a Hybrid, and it's now hitched up behind your vehicle and ready to hit this year's season.
The moment you drive off, you'll start to feel a Cruisemaster XT suspension (rough terrain pack only) working its magic. Still, it's only once you encounter proper off-road terrain that you'll understand why Vacationer built this single-axle half-shell. While you're driving along kicking up rocks, checker-plated panels protect the body with an all-around wrap. Even the wheel wells have some protection in the form of powder coating. Complete the rest of the shell with fiberglass panels, a one-piece roof, and insulation, drop it onto a reinforced A-frame with DO-35 coupling, and that's the base for the Hybrid.
Well, future owners are looking at about the bare minimum in terms of an overlanding machine. The Hybrid isn't very large and, as a result, isn't going to carry all the goods needed to live off the land for extended periods, assuming you're not Bear Grylls. Sure, some storage bays exist, but they're mainly reserved for water tanks, gas cans, and galley. In short, you probably won't be spending too much time in the bush. Only until you've run out of the 95 l (25 gals) of fresh water each Hybrid can carry.
But, if there's a place where you can fill your tanks, the rest is taken care of. For example, the galley at the rear is rather equipped. There's a two-burner top and sink combo, an 85 l (22.4 gals) fridge, and even some external audio speakers to keep you entertained. Then it's onto the electrical system. Here, VC has taken the time to add a lithium battery, 200 W solar panel, LED lights, charging ports, wall sockets, and a Projecta BMS (Battery Management System) to keep things under control. A pair of cooling fans are also thrown in, but no AC unit, according to the brochure.
What I enjoy about the Hybrid is that it pushes us to lead a more outdoor-oriented lifestyle: the true magic of a camper. Rarely will an RV manufacturer throw not one but two awnings, a roof rack, an outdoor shower, and that electrical system I mentioned. Again, all for as little as $30K American! There's even a picnic table in the mix. I think this is why Australian RV news channels are going off the rails for this one.
Now, there are some downsides that I could make out. Because of its "compact" design, the Hybrid doesn't offer the largest interior space possible. There's only room for two guests inside and a set of storage cupboards for smaller goods and gear. But, that roof rack may be suitable for a tent, expanding this camper's capacity to four. I recommend checking with the manufacturer of any unit before throwing a tent onto the roof.
But where does this leave interested buyers from outside of Aussieland? Well, worst case scenario, you're going to need to work with a middleman and one that imports campers built for the country they're being used in. Different nations have different road regulations and laws, so be sure to research your area of exploration.
Nonetheless, if you can't join them, beat them. You can use the Hybrid to inspire your next overlanding camper purchase or build your own. Be warned of the latter; people could fall in love with it, and before long, your name could appear in the autoevolution pages.
As to why it's called the Hybrid, there isn't much to go on except that it's somewhere between your average teardrop and other massive overlanders this crew manufactures. The only words to sustain this idea are "the ultimate compact caravanning experience." Just how compact is it?
Furthermore, there's no mention of an interior entertainment center, and those system controls are accessible only from the outside. If a storm is brewing, you still need to head outside to access the BMS. But, two access doors are available, one on each side of the Hybrid. Even with those little downsides, the Hybrid is still a bargain for those looking to level up into the overlanding camper scene.
