EcoFlow's Wave 2 AC Unit Is a "Shark" of the Mobile Living Industry: Can Now Heat Too

About a year or two ago, I ran across a company dubbed EcoFlow. You may have heard of them before, as I've covered their gear extensively. They specialize in creating eco-friendly, green, and solar-powered living solutions for at-home and on-the-road use. Well, this crew is back with yet another generation of amazing gear, and the Wave 2 is one piece of equipment you need to know about.
If you remember the articles I wrote about the EcoFlow Wave, then you have some idea as to what to expect from the newer generation. If you don't, this is as good a place as any to grasp the magic that EcoFlow unleashes onto the world.
For example, what made the first-generation machine so neat is its ability to bring cooling power to just about anywhere in the world. Come to think of it, the only places where the Wave series doesn't have any application are in space and Antarctica. Other than that, there is no place where this thing can't be applied.
The reason why you can use the Wave air conditioning systems anywhere you want is that they're designed to work on nothing more than off-grid power. For example, units can be powered at home, but once you throw in other EcoFlow gear, like their backup generators, portable battery systems, or solar panels, you'll unlock mobile cooling power in a car, camper, RV, tent, or just out in an open field. With a portable battery and a 200 W solar panel, you can operate the Wave for no extra costs. I've added some additional images in the gallery showcasing the first-generation Wave so that you may have some idea of the changes between the two.
Well, I recently ran across the Wave 2 at an RV exposition in Europe, and upon seeing it for the first time, my eyes lit up. Why? Well, aside from the fact that "EcoFlow" was winking at me – a plethora of aspects make this brand so special - I was instantly able to see the differences between the two models, and the main one is size. Not to mention it looks like a shark without fins.
One thing about the first generation was its ability to cool a space quickly and efficiently. I'm talking about my living room being cooled down to the point where I need to actually put on some clothes or turn off the cooling function. As for the Wave 2, all we know so far is that it can cool a space of unknown size by 18 degrees Fahrenheit in just 5 minutes. Since the first Wave was tested in a 64 sq ft (6 sq m) space, I'm guessing the new numbers were derived in a similar testing space. We're sure to see more details once the launch of the live-stream event takes place on April 26, 2023.
Now, that cooling power is pumped out at a rate of 5,100 BTUs, but, and this is a big one, an advantage the Wave 2 has over the original version is its ability to also heat a space. Yes, heating is now part of the magic you can access with a Wave 2 and can push out 6,100 BTUs while operating this function. The only details we have regarding how large a space the Wave 2 can cool or heat is "an effective area of 107.6 sq ft (10 sq m)."
At this time, the Wave 2 is still on hold by EcoFlow and will only be available starting May 15, 2023. However, keep your eyes peeled on our social media channels because, wait for it, we have a Wave 2 waiting in my office, fresh out of a shipping container! And guess what? We're going to be unboxing it shortly and testing all its abilities. As for how much we can expect to pay for this bugger, that remains to be seen.
Still, if it's anything like its predecessor, the Wave 2 will surely land a solid place in the eco-friendly living industry. Heck, the RV industry already has a podium for EcoFlow, and their products, the Wave 2 included, are available through distributors like REI, Costco, HSN, and Amazon. Stick around for more news as it unfolds.
The Wave 2 is currently 22% smaller than the first version, and for those that will be using this beauty for on-road use, that's a big win. Not only does it occupy less space, but it's easier to carry too. If you're using it at home, just tuck it into a corner, and that's that. However, EcoFlow didn't stop there, and neither should you.
Diving deeper into the magic of this new gear, I need to point out that EcoFlow offers a similar runtime to the first generation, up to 8 hours with a 1,159 Wh add-on battery. This will probably be sold separately, so be ready with a bit more cash. If you want to run things on solar power, you'll also need to grab a panel from this crew, which I highly recommend. You have no idea the amount of cash I saved last summer by using solar panels to fuel the Wave I have at home. Another option is to use the Wave 2 with any of the portable power generators this team offers.
