Zendure Brings Semi-Solid State Tech Into Our Homes, EVs, and Anywhere Else Possible

With the electrification of our world, we're seeing countless manufacturers promising the next best thing. Funny enough, the SuperBase V power station could be just that. Let's dive deeper into a home system that functions on semi-solid state battery tech.
You read that right, semi-solid state technology is accessible and coming to your home, camper, or RV. That's because the SuperBase V is a mobile system designed to power nearly anything used in a typical home. Time to dive deeper into the magic that Zendure places at your disposal for $3,300 (€3,100 at current exchange rates).
Zendure is the name of the company behind the SuperBase, and they've been around since 2013. Since the early days, this brand has amassed knowledge of battery functionality and applicability. In short, they cover every aspect of battery development and how they can be maximized. All that leads us to the SuperBase.
Now, I mentioned that this mobile power station will be bringing semi-solid state tech into your life, and that's true. Simply put, the SuperBase is a new stage in power station evolution. For example, I have an EcoFlow Delta Pro in my own home, and that's running classic lithium ferrous phosphate (LiFePO4) mixture.
Well, semi-solid state tech differs from traditional methods of building a battery, and because of this, the results are too. In short, one of the electrodes in the battery doesn't contain a liquid electrolyte. Thus mass is greatly reduced. That's just part of the story. Up next, they're more stable, so safer, and cheaper than lithium-ion batteries, and above all, they produce a higher energy density. According to Zendure, the Base can produce up to "42% more energy per pound" compared to traditional setups. Starting to get the idea?
LiFePO4 batteries.
Let's get back to the SuperBase and what it can do. I mentioned that this bugger is designed to power just about everything your home has inside. To do that, 6.4 kWh of storage capacity is available. But it's the AC output of up to 7,600 W and dual voltage capability that ensure you can power washing machines, a fridge, your induction top, and countless other devices.
Furthermore, the SuperBase can be coupled with additional satellite batteries that can push the storage levels to a whopping 64 kWh. That's nearly three times what a two-bedroom apartment uses in a day. Where are you going to get all this power? The one and only free source of energy anyone can lay claim to, the sun. But there is a downside. Running on solar panels alone, the SuperBase can only achieve a charge level of 3,000 W, which can take as little as two hours with the right panels. The rest of the capacity must be fed by AC for up to 5,150 W, and for a full 6,600 W, you need a Satellite Battery.
possible scenarios where the SuperBase and its abilities are applicable. The first is as a home powering system for all your little electrical knick-knacks. Secondly, with the 64 kWh setup, you'll always have a massive supply of energy on standby if a power outage occurs with a 0 ms delay. However, the third scenario gave me a proverbial slap in the face. You can charge your Tesla 3 with a SuperBase and the Smart Home Panel. Power is drawn from the Base, through the Panel, and into your EV.
As for the fourth and final setting where you can and should use a Base, outdoor and mobile living, my favorite! Just like the EcoFLow I own, the SuperBase can be taken along on road trips to fuel the things you'd typically use on such excursions. Why not power a cooktop, your lighting, recharge RV batteries, and... you get the idea. I'm just wondering how large of a solar array I need to revive this puppy? And then, only 3,000 W is all I'm going to get. It's still more than enough to keep you happy during a day or two of off-grid living.
Now, I've pointed out some of the benefits and downsides of the SuperBase and accompanying gear. Ultimately, it's up to you to determine if this gear is right for you and your lifestyle. But, as a short recap, remember that these babies are safer than traditional power stations, more efficient, and can prove invaluable in various settings. Who cares if some of your power comes from AC? If you're smart, that AC power flows from solar panels mounted to your roof. Just a little something-something to think about if you're looking to reduce your electricity bill.
