The EcoFlow Blade Robotic Lawn Mower Has Race Car Looks and LiDAR Tech

Do you remember The Jetsons, the fun animated series set in 2062 with its cool technologies like smartwatches, flying cars, a robotic vacuum, and the family’s housekeeper Rosey? The cartoon was well ahead of its time, so many viewers never actually expected to see similar home robots in their lifetimes. Yet, here we are in 2023, and a plethora of domestic robots meant to help us around the house are already a reality.
And while some people fear that robots might take over the world, what they don’t allow themselves to see is how some of the new artificially intelligent products sprinkling our homes could make our lives so much easier.
Case in point, the new EcoFlow Blade, an intelligent robot lawn mower that was presented at this year’s edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and which EcoFlow says will “revolutionize” lawn care.
For those who are not familiar with the name, EcoFlow is a China-based company best known for its wide range of portable, battery-powered solutions designed not only for conventional residential homes but also for off-grid cabins and RVs.
The Blade is not your regular smart lawn mower, as the company endowed it with a few features meant to put it ahead of the competition.
Firstly, besides cutting the grass, Blade comes with a “lawn sweeper,” a bag attachment at the back of the machine that allows it to sweep up leaves and other debris.
That’s why the company presents it as the world’s first lawn-sweeping robot, suggesting that the intelligent home gadget will give your lawn a professional finish with minimal effort from your side, thus significantly reducing the time you usually spend with the regular maintenance of your garden. See what I meant when I said robots could make our lives much easier?
Moreover, the Blade doesn’t use a boundary wire to navigate your lawn. It leverages GPS and LiDAR technologies instead to mow your garden’s edges with precision. According to the company, the robotic lawn mower supports both automatic route planning and virtual boundaries to eliminate the need for physical wires, and the user can control the functionality of the robot via an accompanying smartphone application.
Manually steering the gadget is also possible, but it would defeat the purpose of all the cutting-edge technologies it incorporates.
The mower can be programmed to avoid obstacles, and its blade can automatically raise and lower. EcoFlow also fitted the robotic lawn mower with 4G anti-theft protection, so the owner can find out its location if stolen. Additionally, Blade only works with one registered ID, so it cannot be operated by another user.
EcoFlow hasn’t revealed the complete specs for the Blade lawn mower, so we can’t tell you the exact size, weight, or additional capabilities. We expect more details to be unveiled closer to availability, which is likely to happen in April this year. What is clearly visible from the pictures provided by the company is that the mower boasts a set of large wheels and a design that reminisces of Formula 1 cars.
