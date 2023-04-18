miniB Camping Solution Is the Low-Budget Mobile Living System We've Been Waiting For

One of the benefits of owning a car is that you can use it as a home away from home. But downsides do exist. The main one of them is that cars, SUVs, and countless other four-wheelers aren't designed for outdoor living. But have no fear. Solutions exist, and the miniB is one you need to be aware of.
I recently found a project on Kickstarter that can transform an array of cars, trucks, and SUVs into a budget-friendly option for RVing. It's dubbed the miniB, and this mobile living solution could be just the thing you need to get out there and explore more of our wonderful world. How this setup works and what it offers is precisely what we'll explore today.
The miniB is a product from 123Camp, a European crew out of Poland with a love for outdoor living. However, how they approach this industry makes them slightly different from your average outdoor living and gear manufacturer. They're out to transform your existing vehicle into a modular living solution. Did I mention they also seek to help you hold on to as much cash as possible? For example, the miniB Super Early Bird package is selling for just €878 ($965 at current exchange rates). That's all you need to reap the rewards of extended weekends. Once the special is up, €1,350 ($1,480) is the selling price. Still relatively accessible, and that's one of the aspects that makes this kit so alluring.
So, what are we getting? For starters, the miniB is a system that weighs a tad under 29 kg (64 lb). This makes it relatively easy to load and unload into your car. Best of all, the kit fits neatly into a space with dimensions of 111 cm (44 in) x 66 cm (26 in) x 25 cm (9.84 in). You can store it in the trunk, on the backseat, or on a roof rack. 123Camp also mentions that you can take this kit onto an airplane, rent a car, and camp in some foreign country. That may be taking things a bit far, but who am I to judge?
With your car loaded with water and drinks, food and other snacks, and the miniB in the trunk, you're off into the wilderness. Once you've arrived in the middle of nowhere, get out of the car, stretch your legs, and it's time to set up the place you'll call home for the next few days.
First, you'll need to lean the rear seats forward to as flat a point as possible. Once that's out of the way, it's time to play around with the adult-like LEGO set. I say this because all you'll do is shape your bed with waterproof plywood panels of varying sizes and functions. While you may frown upon using plywood for something like this, it can support two adults and/or up to 190 kg (419 lb) of load.
However, let's say that you arrived at your campsite around lunchtime, and the day is still young. No way are you going to be planning to sleep just yet. Well, you don't have to. Because the miniB is conceived to be a modular system, you can use it to set up an outdoor dining area. Instead of a bed, a couch can be accessed, letting you soak in some of the day's sun. While you're kicking back on the sofa, why not have lunch too, thanks to an additional table and chair system?
If you want to jump on the current miniB bandwagon, you can expect to have your gear shipped out to you starting in June 2023. Oh, and if this idea is really up your alley, 123Camp also offers bundle packages of up to six miniBs, helping you spread the word around your crowd.
Honestly, such systems don't need to be complicated, nor do they need to cost a ton of cash to access, and that's the beauty of the miniB: it's cheap, easy to use, modular, and suitable for literally hundreds of vehicles, makes, and models. Oh, and that whole take it on a plane bit. That last one might be nothing more than a marketing gimmick, but whatever helps push the product, right?
The miniB is a product from 123Camp, a European crew out of Poland with a love for outdoor living. However, how they approach this industry makes them slightly different from your average outdoor living and gear manufacturer. They're out to transform your existing vehicle into a modular living solution. Did I mention they also seek to help you hold on to as much cash as possible? For example, the miniB Super Early Bird package is selling for just €878 ($965 at current exchange rates). That's all you need to reap the rewards of extended weekends. Once the special is up, €1,350 ($1,480) is the selling price. Still relatively accessible, and that's one of the aspects that makes this kit so alluring.
So, what are we getting? For starters, the miniB is a system that weighs a tad under 29 kg (64 lb). This makes it relatively easy to load and unload into your car. Best of all, the kit fits neatly into a space with dimensions of 111 cm (44 in) x 66 cm (26 in) x 25 cm (9.84 in). You can store it in the trunk, on the backseat, or on a roof rack. 123Camp also mentions that you can take this kit onto an airplane, rent a car, and camp in some foreign country. That may be taking things a bit far, but who am I to judge?
Yet, it's not the weight nor dimensions of this system that really got my attention: it's the ability to meet the needs of an array of situations. In short, it's modular! To understand what that means for outdoor lovers, let's take a quick trip through our imagination. I want you to pretend you own one of these babies, and a three-day weekend is coming up.
With your car loaded with water and drinks, food and other snacks, and the miniB in the trunk, you're off into the wilderness. Once you've arrived in the middle of nowhere, get out of the car, stretch your legs, and it's time to set up the place you'll call home for the next few days.
First, you'll need to lean the rear seats forward to as flat a point as possible. Once that's out of the way, it's time to play around with the adult-like LEGO set. I say this because all you'll do is shape your bed with waterproof plywood panels of varying sizes and functions. While you may frown upon using plywood for something like this, it can support two adults and/or up to 190 kg (419 lb) of load.
However, let's say that you arrived at your campsite around lunchtime, and the day is still young. No way are you going to be planning to sleep just yet. Well, you don't have to. Because the miniB is conceived to be a modular system, you can use it to set up an outdoor dining area. Instead of a bed, a couch can be accessed, letting you soak in some of the day's sun. While you're kicking back on the sofa, why not have lunch too, thanks to an additional table and chair system?
But sitting around on plywood is the last thing your bottom wants while you're supposed to refresh your spirits. To ensure you get the rest you need and don't have to buy any more gear to sleep well, three mattress pads are thrown into the miniB. They can be used as a sleeping mattress or as cushions for your couch. Come nightfall, it's time to access the bedding I've been talking about, and it's lights out. And that's really all there is to it.
If you want to jump on the current miniB bandwagon, you can expect to have your gear shipped out to you starting in June 2023. Oh, and if this idea is really up your alley, 123Camp also offers bundle packages of up to six miniBs, helping you spread the word around your crowd.
Honestly, such systems don't need to be complicated, nor do they need to cost a ton of cash to access, and that's the beauty of the miniB: it's cheap, easy to use, modular, and suitable for literally hundreds of vehicles, makes, and models. Oh, and that whole take it on a plane bit. That last one might be nothing more than a marketing gimmick, but whatever helps push the product, right?