The Rick Owens x Moncler Silent Sleeping Pod Is the Next Evolution of That Iconic Tour Bus

A general definition of “glamping” is that it’s a more elevated, luxurious form of camping; glamping is camping’s rich and sophisticated cousin from out of town, offering you the chance to experience nature without ditching the comforts of a fancy hotel.
The Silent Sleeping Pod from Rick Owens and Moncler is the high-fashion version of glamping, a very unique take on the idea of a luxury retreat in the middle of nature or, for that matter, absolutely anywhere else in the world. Owens himself describes it as a scaled-down version of his first collaboration with the Italian clothing brand, that now-iconic tour bus that they unveiled in 2020, before taking it on a tour of the United States.
By comparison, it’s also much tamer, albeit with more limited functionality.
Much like the Project Mondo G, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class presented at the Moncler Genius show at the London Fashion Week, the Silent Sleeping Pod is a concept. Unlike the Moncler-clad vehicle, though, the pod will actually be made available for purchase through the furniture arm of Owenscorp, because it is fully functional.
Unveiled at the same Genius show, the Pod was also tested during the live presentation, as it sat center-stage on the catwalk, while Owens’ favorite DJ, Brutalismus 3000, delivered the beats and models strutted in the latest Moncler creations. Its appeal, or so Owens will have us believe, transcends the world of fashion, and could have applicability for the regular traveler: the Pod is the most private and exclusive sanctuary possible. Think of it as a downsized retreat or a mobile sleeping chamber, but with a very artsy and slightly pretentious spin to it.
With a steel frame and reflective steel exterior, the Pod is insulted on the interior and soundproofed with Moncler’s recycled and organically dyed nylon, which also gives the interior a very cozy vibe that comes in sharp contrast with the brutalist exterior. The exterior is impenetrable, indestructible and uninviting, while the interior is the opposite of all that, with fluff pillows and cozy duvets – which match the latest Moncler capsule collection, of course.
With the gullwing doors closed, the Pod is self-contained, with its own air supply, a video and audio system, temperature control, a lighting system, and refrigerated storage for a small quantity of supplies. More importantly, though, with the doors closed, the Pod is completely impenetrable to anything from the outside, whether it’s noise or sunlight. “A nap is the most luxurious thing in the world” is one of the mantras that Owens lives by, and it’s perfectly exemplified in this.
There are obvious similarities between the Pod and the tour bus, which Owens says is now in storage, partly abandoned after he failed to secure a buyer because it was “too expensive.” Owens plans to make it his retirement plan to restore and put it back on the road, but until then, it only serves as a point of reference for his work with Moncler. Both the Pod and the bus crafted self-contained bubbles of privacy shut against the world, with the sole difference that the bus could move under its own power.
Based on a 12.2-meter (40-foot) Iveco bus, powered by an Iveco Cursor 9 engine, the bus featured a sleek, all-black interior with a minimalist interior in steel and Moncler nylon. The lounge area was entirely upholstered in signature French Army surplus blankets and heavy cotton bio doeskin, while the bedroom was all Moncler, from the bedding to the integrated, all-packed wardrobe. There was a small kitchen at the center of the bus, though it was far from the most inviting kitchen possible, and a bathroom at the rear done all in stainless steel, that matched the cooking area in terms of coziness. Meaning, it lacked it altogether.
Described by the media as the ultimate “goth bus,” it was home for Owens and Michele Lamy of Moncler as they road-tripped across the United States, starting at LAX in Los Angeles and ending in Nevada, at Michael Heizer’s “Double Negative,” with a short stop at the famous Area 51. Owens is not the kind of celebrity who gets into everyday specifics with the media, so we might never know how life on the bus was like – but it must’ve been good if he’s holding on to it and planning to re-do it when he gets the chance.
