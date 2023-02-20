The World’s First Airbag Jeans and Vest Offer Full-Body Crash Protection

Good things come to those who wait, and no one has been more patient and hard-working than the founder of Mo’cycle and the inventor of the world’s first airbag outfit. Mark your calendars, because this revolutionary product is basically around the corner.
We first heard of Moses Shahrivar and his Airbag Jeans patented idea a couple of years ago, when the estimated timeline still had an early 2021 delivery date. Shahrivar first got the idea for a product that would offer enhanced protection to riders in 2005, when he created a pair of kevlar-enforced MC jeans with Harley-Davidson.
The Airbag Jeans are the more evolved version of those kevlar jeans, and they now come accompanied by an Airbag Vest, forming the Airbag Outfit. Right now, the Airbag Outfit or the two separates that make it up are eyeing a February 2023 official introduction, as a crowdfunding campaign will go live. In the meantime, Shahrivar is doing his best to drum up more publicity for a product that, he believes, will save lives and change the standards of safety for motorcyclists.
What the airbag did for the automotive industry the Airbag Jeans will do for motorcyclists, he believes. Either product (Jeans and Vest) comes with two different and detachable layers: an exterior one that feels like regular denim when wearing, and an interior one that is the flat airbag itself. The triggering mechanism is mechanic, acting like a dead man’s switch when the rider is thrown off the bike with force and popping the airbag.
The exterior layer is made using Armalith technology, with a blend of fibers known as UHMWPE (Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight-Polyethylene fibers), so it’s very resistant to abrasion and highly durable despite being single-layer. In concrete terms, this means that the entire outfit is reusable, even after it’s been in a crash, because the exterior layer won’t be damaged.
As for the airbag, it will slowly deflate once it’s served its purpose of cushioning the rider in the fall, and can be reused by simply replacing the CO2 cartridge inside. The airbag system sits flat during normal wear, so it’s not uncomfortable. It can also be detached to wash the jeans, so it’s not like you’d be wearing the same pair of dirty pants over and over when you’re out riding.
Another improvement done in recent months is the addition of knee pads to the airbag system for the jeans, and of removable back protectors in the vest. Mo’cycle believes these improvements bring a full-body level of protection, which, in turn, means they will effectively be saving lives. The Airbag Jeans pants were also created after Shahrivar noticed that most injuries during severe motorcycle crashes occur to the lower body, which also happens to be the least protected – current knee protectors notwithstanding.
No word on pricing for either Airbag product, but given the February timeline, that detail should be cleared in the following days. As of the time of press, Mo’cycle is still looking to build a community of interested motorcyclists, who have to sign up for an invite to the crowdfunding launch to get discounts, special offers, and, perhaps more importantly of all, priority on the waitlist.
