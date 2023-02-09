BMW Recalls S 1000 R and S 1000 XR Motorcycles Due to Software Issue

BMW Motorrad became aware of a rather peculiar issue in July 2022, when the rider of an S 1000 XR sport touring motorcycle experienced weird handling and control. As a result of crashing the bike, the rider sustained an injury.
The German manufacturer promptly initiated an investigation into this incident, which occurred in France. Come September 2022, an incident in Turkey involving a different S 1000 XR was reported with a similar description to the previous one, although without injury.
BMW Motorrad did everything imaginable to understand what happened. Not only did it analyze the configurations of the subject motorcycles, but also reviewed the service history records, warranty claims, and customer complaints up to that point. Technical analyses kicked off in October 2022. Two months later, in December 2022 when motorcycles usually slumber due to bad weather, a Belgian rider also crashed without sustaining injuries.
The technical analyses mentioned earlier concluded in December 2022, with the German manufacturer identifying a software issue. How that software issue got into the subject motorcycles, well, that’s where it gets interesting. BMW Motorrad determined that a software update released to its dealers may have deactivated the front wheel lift-off assistant, unbeknownst to the rider.
Obviously enough, the safety boffins at BMW Motorrad couldn’t ignore this concern any longer. No fewer than 754 motorcycles are called back in the United States alone, split between 484 units of the 2020 to 2023 model year S 1000 XR and 270 units of the 2022 to 2023 S 1000 R.
Dealers in the United States have already been informed of this problem. Owners can expect to be notified no later than March 28th with instructions to check the settings in the Dynamic Pro menu. The BMW Motorrad-branded envelopes will also contain instructions to bring those Rs and XRs in for the dealer to update the service records.
The affected population of Rs was produced in the period between February 26th, 2021 and November 18th, 2022. As for the XR, make that March 2nd, 2020 to November 25th, 2022 as per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Currently priced at $13,945 sans destination charge, the S 1000 R weighs 438 pounds (199 kilograms) when fully equipped and with a full tank of gasoline. Its high-revving engine is a four-cylinder affair that puts out 165 horsepower at 11,000 revolutions per minute and 84 pound-feet (114 Nm) at 9,250 revolutions per minute.
More expensive than its naked sibling, the S 1000 XR oozes adventure through every pore, figuratively speaking. Designed for the long haul, this model is understandably heavier at 498 pounds (226 kilograms).
Starting at $19,610 excluding freight, the S 1000 XR has the same 999-cc engine and six-speed tranny as the S 1000 R. In regard to standard features, the most important of the lot are full-LED exterior lighting, dynamic electronic suspension adjustment, integrated pannier holders, as well as a storage compartment located underneath the seat.
